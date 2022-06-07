ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Residents Encouraged to Submit COVID-19 At-Home Test Results

Corpus Christi, Texas
5 days ago
 5 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Public Health District urges residents to submit their positive COVID-19 at-home test results to improve the tracking of COVID-19 cases in Nueces County. Residents can submit test results online or by contacting the health department directly.

To submit at-home test results online, visit the city’s website at www.cctexas.com, then click on “Submit At-Home COVID-19 Test Results.” The public can also call the Health District at 361-826-7200, and staff will collect your information over the phone and submit test results into their database.

FREE COVID-19 testing is available at the Corpus Christi Public Health District, 1702 Horne Road, Mondays only, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. This clinic is drive-thru only. Registration is preferred but not required. Visit the city’s website at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”

In-Office FREE COVID-19 testing also is available at Amistad Community Health Center, 1533 South Brownlee Boulevard, Thursdays only, 7:30 a.m.to 8:30 a.m., by appointment. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/.

FREE testing is also available at the Amistad Community Health Center in Robstown, 814 East Main Avenue, on Tuesdays from 7:30 a.m.to 8:30 a.m. To register online, visit www.amistadchc.com/covi19_vaccine/

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

