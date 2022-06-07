ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 275 'Embedded,' No. 2: 'Hey, he doesn't want to hurt you'

By MMA Junkie Staff
 2 days ago
The UFC heads to Singapore on Saturday for its sixth pay-per-view of the year, which means the “Embedded” fight-week video series is back to document what’s happening behind the scenes.

UFC 275 takes place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

UFC 275 features a title-fight doubleheader. In the main event, Glover Teixeira (33-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) meets Jiri Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC). The co-main event will see women’s flyeight champ Valentina Shevchenko (22-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) meet contender Taila Santos (19-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC).

Additionally, a pair of former strawweight title holders run it back as Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) takes on Zhang Weili (21-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a rematch of their 2020 FOTY.

The second episode of “Embedded” follows the featured fighters while they get ready for fight week. Here is the UFC’s description of the episode from YouTube:

Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets settled and loans her coach to champ Glover Teixeira. Zhang Weili benefits from training in Thailand. Jiri Prochazka sweats after his long flight.

Watch the episode in the video above and check out the previous episode below.

