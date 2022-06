GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The man who has since been charged with the death of his wife after his arrest in Mississippi is back in Greenville to face charges. Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, was arrested in Biloxi, Miss., around 2 a.m. on May 26. He was charged with murder in the death of his wife, Tavara […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO