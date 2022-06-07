ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmberg’s state-owned devices seized after inmate texts

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 3 days ago

A former North Dakota state senator from Grand Forks who resigned following a report that he traded scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges says he was unable...

knoxradio.com

KNOX News Radio

NW MN murder suspect in court for attempted escape

An omnibus hearing is set July 8th for a Minnesota man accused of murder who faces new charges attempted escape and assault. 45-year old Eric Reinbold made his first appearance on the latest charges today (Friday) in Pennington County District Court. According to documents Reinbold is accused of threatening a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

ND judge denies reduced sentence in 1992 quadruple homicide

A judge has refused to reduce the life sentence for a North Dakota man who was a teenager when he fatally shot his parents, brother and sister in 1992. South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler said in a 22-page order filed Wednesday that a law regarding sentence reductions went into effect after Michael Neugebauer’s sentence was final and can’t be applied retroactively.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KNOX News Radio

Mandan woman must pay nearly $76,000 for Medicaid fraud

A Mandan woman has been ordered to pay nearly $76,000 in restitution to the State of North Dakota, after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud, a class B felony. Rebecca Anderson pleaded guilty in state District Court last November. The announcement was made by North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Anderson,...
MANDAN, ND
KNOX News Radio

Man arrested after fleeing EGF Police, swimming across Red River

A Cass Lake (MN) man faces felony charges after allegedly fleeing East Grand Forks authorities in a stolen vehicle, then swimming across the Red River to Grand Forks. According to Polk County court documents, at about 3:00 AM Thursday, 21-year-old Jerome White drove a pickup through East Grand Forks into a field north of town, where it was abandoned. Officers heard someone running through woods, but no one came out, despite verbal commands.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
Crime & Safety
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
KNOX News Radio

MN GOP governor candidate announces crime-fighting plan

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard. His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin Cities. He would raise prison sentences for violent crimes and prevent nonprofit groups from bailing out people charged with violent crimes. And he says he would appoint judges who would impose the longest sentences allowed. Democrats were quick to criticize Jensen’s plan, pointing out that it contains no new money to bolster local police departments.
KNOX News Radio

Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a state trooper tried to stop Pablo Nava Jaimes for speeding in St. Paul. According to a criminal complaint, he fled at speeds near 100 mph. He fired a shot at the trooper and fired at officers who joined the chase in White Bear Lake. Jaimes finally stopped the car and he and his wife tried to run away on foot before officers captured them.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF County announces public survey on Home Rule charter

Grand Forks County will conduct a public survey about possibly changing the county’s local government from Statutory Rule to Home Rule. Home Rule would give the county more leeway on adopting laws and policies – and open up new potential revenue streams like a local sales tax. The...
Ray Holmberg
KNOX News Radio

TRF woman charged with arson in EGF

Bond for a 57-year-old Thief River Falls woman accused of setting a fire inside an East Grand Forks mosque has been set at $5,000 dollars. Suzette Thompson is charged with Arson. Police say it happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center. A bystander quickly put out the curtain...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

ND landfill OK’d for radioactive oilfield waste

North Dakota regulators approved a permit for a landfill near Williston that aims to become the state’s first to accept radioactive oilfield waste. Secure Energy Services, a Calgary, Alberta-based company, still must obtain a $1.125 million bond to dispose of radioactive material at its 13-Mile Landfill, which already accepts other types of waste generated by oil development, said Diana Trussell, who heads the state Department of Environmental Quality’s solid waste program. The agency on Monday renewed the company’s permit for its existing landfill and also gave it permission to dispose of up to 25,000 tons of radioactive oilfield waste annually if it can secure the bonding. Critics say allowing such waste disposal isn’t environmentally safe.
WILLISTON, ND
KNOX News Radio

ND survey suggests uptick in duck population

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual spring breeding duck survey showed an index of nearly 3.4 million birds – up 16% from last year. Migratory game bird supervisor Mike Szymanski said the index was the 23rd highest on record and stands 38% above the long-term (1948-2021) average.
ANIMALS
KNOX News Radio

GF Health Department still monitoring COVID

Despite a slight uptick in cases in recent weeks Grand Forks County remains at a low level for COVID-19. The health department’s Michael Dulitz updated county commissioners on the rate of community spread this week. Dulitz says case counts are back over 20 per 100,000 population. He says with at-home testing it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact figure. The department is monitoring wastewater test results.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Construction to close GFK commercial air traffic later this summer

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced grants to 18 North Dakota airports totaling over $16.2 million dollars. The Grand Forks Airport will pick up the largest chunk of change at $6.75 million. The grant is funded under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The intent to fund the project was first announced by the Secretary of Transportation in September of that year.
KNOX News Radio

EGF eyes 4th St NE reconstruction

The East Grand Forks council approved plans and specs last night (Tuesday) for the reconstruction of 4th Street Northeast – but stopped short of moving the project forward as is. The road work would target a stretch between 5th Avenue Northeast and the American Crystal Sugar property line. City...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KNOX News Radio

LISTEN Center holds ribbon cutting ceremony

Work crews were putting the final touches on the new LISTEN Center building right up until Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony at the facility at 2100 South Washington Street in Grand Forks. LISTEN is a nonprofit organization that strives to provide services for people with intellectual disabilities to help them...
GRAND FORKS, ND

