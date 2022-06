This is the Radio Boston rundown for June 9. Tiziana Dearing is our host. New data from the Greater Boston Food Bank reports that one in three people in Massachusetts experienced food insecurity in the last year, as inflation is up and pandemic relief programs are set to expire. We speak with the heads of two anti-hunger organizations, the Greater Boston Food Bank and Project Bread, on their efforts to connect people to reliable food sources.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO