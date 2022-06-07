ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West & Chaney Jones Spark Breakup Rumors

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t19eJ_0g3PvUmT00

Breakup rumors are swirling about rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones!

Jones has cleaned up her Instagram, removing all traces of West from her account.

While she did some spring cleaning on her IG, they are still following each other.

A source close to West recently told Page Six that their relationship was “choppy” after a trip to Tokyo in May. The source did not rule out a possible reconciliation, though, saying, “You know how things are. Tomorrow they might be posted together again.”

They were first spotted together in January.

Fans are speculating that West is now dating Instagram model Monica Corgan after they were seen catching “Top Gun: Maverick” at a movie theater last week.

“Below Deck” camera operator Everette Motta posted a photo of Kanye sitting next to a mystery blonde in the movie theater. He wrote on Instagram, “Forgot to mention…went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest.”

Corgan also posted a photo of herself sitting in a movie theater from the same day. In the photo, she was seen wearing Balenciaga boots.

To make things even more interesting… West has also given a shout-out to Corgan in a song leaked by Drake. In the song “Life of the Party,” Kanye raps, “So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV/ Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me/ Somebody really there for me, was rare for me.”

Since his split from Kim Kardashian, West has been linked to Julia Fox, Vinetria, and Irina Shayk.

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Spotted with Rumored BF

Days after Johnny Depp’s court victory against his ex, Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vasquez was spotted with her boyfriend Edward Owen. In video obtained by TMZ, Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where the trial took place for six weeks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Drake
extratv

Chanel West Coast Announces Pregnancy

“Ridiculousness” star Chanel West Coast is having a baby!. The 33-year-old is expecting with boyfriend Dom Fenison, opening up to E! News about her pregnancy. "I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet,” she said. “I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby. I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Always’ Star Brad Johnson Dead at 62

Actor Brad Johnson died earlier this year at the age of 62. Johnson’s rep Linda McAlister told The Hollywood Reporter that he died from complications of COVID-19 in February in Fort Worth, Texas. In a statement, his family said, “Although he was taken too early, he lived life to...
FORT WORTH, TX
extratv

Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Make It Red-Carpet Official

Ryan Seacrest, 47, and Aubrey Paige, 24, took another step in their relationship!. The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary “Halftime.”. For their date night, Seacrest wore a pinstripe jacket and gray dress pants, while...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Married!

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are officially married!. Earlier, “Extra” learned the nuptials would take place at her home in L.A. at 6 p.m., with Jeffrey Best serving as wedding planner. Spears walked down the aisle in a dress by Donatella Versace, jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb, and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kanyewest#Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
extratv

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Found Dead at 27

Jack Wagner’s son Harrison has died at the age of 27. The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed that Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in North Hollywood, California, on Monday morning. The cause of death has not been revealed, but an investigation is currently underway....
LOS ANGELES, CA
extratv

Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Split (Report)

Actress Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have reportedly broken up, due to “conflicting schedules.”. A source close to the couple told People magazine, “Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year. Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."
CELEBRITIES
extratv

‘Glee’ Alum Jenna Ushkowitz Welcomes First Child

Congrats are in order for Jenna Ushkowitz and her husband David Stanley — the couple just welcomed their first child together. Jenna announced the happy news with a black-and-white photo of herself holding her baby. The pic shows a necklace around her neck that says “Mama” and her little one’s tiny hand.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Drew Scott & Linda Phan Welcome First Child

“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are first-time parents!. On Wednesday, the couple announced that they welcomed a baby boy, who they named Parker James. Their bundle of joy arrived on May 4, their fourth wedding anniversary. He weighed 8 lbs., 1.8 oz. On their...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
extratv

extratv

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy