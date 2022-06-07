ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Janye Killelea
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5ZPV_0g3Pv3HL00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

Goodyear agrees to recall RV tires 19 years after last one made

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Accused check forger’s fake voice doesn’t fool deputy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged attempt to pass a forged check went wrong for a Wichita Falls woman with clearly written over numbers and a young accomplice doing a poor job of imitating an old person’s voice on the phone. 30-year-old Alyssa Greene has been arrested nine times since 2012 with her recent charge […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercedes, TX
Cars
City
Mercedes, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Texoma's Homepage

Is Dillard’s in Wichita Falls closing or not?

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More developments have been shared with our newsroom about the everchanging status of the Dillard’s location at the Sikes Senter Mall. Our source with direct knowledge of the situation tells KFDX that employees of Dillard’s were notified the morning of June 8 during a meeting that negotiations fell through with the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Goodyear#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

New, local businesses call Sikes Senter Mall home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With one of the longest-running stores closing down inside of Sikes Senter Mall, more and more local businesses are looking to make Sikes the home for their business. Say cheese! One of the newest companies to move into Sikes Senter Mall is “Love Your Selfie”, owned and operated by Cody Jaster […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
Texoma's Homepage

88th annual Shriner’s convention kicks off at MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This weekend is the 88th Annual Convention of the Texas Shrine Association Ceremonial and All-State Competitions. From June 9 to 11, over 500 Shriners from 13 Shrine Centers across the state of Texas in Wichita Falls participating in several events and competitions. “So we go around, we raise money. You might […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy