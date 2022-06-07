ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Janye Killelea, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F2HrR_0g3PuVhP00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

Goodyear agrees to recall RV tires 19 years after last one made

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

80-year-old man arrested in connection to double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight we’re following up on a double homicide at the California Veteran’s Assistance Foundation in Oildale. Guadalupe Mojica an 80-year-old man was arrested on two counts of first degree murder in connection with this investigation. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue. Just before 9am Tuesday, staff at […]
OILDALE, CA
KGET

Arrest made in Oildale double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection to the killing of two people in Oildale Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The man is Guadalupe Mojica, 80, of Bakersfield, according KCSO. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue and was in possession of a loaded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in Brundage Lane shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed in southeast Bakersfield on June 3. Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Brundage Lane just before midnight. Jamari Deshawn Darde, 29, of Bakersfield, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Goodyear#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Slain security guard’s family confronts ‘coward’ shooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He went to Golden West Casino in November 2017, but Keon Brackenridge didn’t play a single hand of blackjack or try his luck at poker. He didn’t even make it past the front door. Brackenridge, after refusing to show ID, was told to leave. As security escorted the West Side Crips […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed at apartment complex owned by CVAF identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office has released the name of one victim who was shot and killed in Oildale on Tuesday. Timothy A Blevins, 63, of Bakersfield, and another, unidentified victim died at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street near Grant Drive, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to Belle Terrace shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and other charges filed in connection with a shooting in March that killed a man and wounded a woman. Daniel Moran was ordered held without bail after Tuesday’s arraignment and has a status conference scheduled Monday, according to court records. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cal City Boys: Trezell, Jacqueline West arraigned on new indictment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West were arraigned Friday on new charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy. Trezell and Jacqueline West, arrested in March on suspicion of killing Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, now each face a total of seven charges. The grand jury returned a superseding indictment that […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman injured in crash that closed Grapevine Road

As of 11:17 a.m. both onramps are open, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident report page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman sustained major injuries in the crash that closed Grapevine Road near the I-5 offramp, according the the CHP in Fort Tejon. A bystander helped the woman out of the vehicle and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man demands morphine, threatens to shoot employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for armed robbery on Thursday after he stole morphine and money from a pharmacy in Oildale, according to a tweet by KCSO. Deputies were dispatched to the Rite Aid on China Grade Loop for an armed robbery just after 5 p.m. The man […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

3.6 magnitude earthquake near Bodfish

Editor’s Note: A Previous version of this story stated a 3.5 magnitude struck the Bodfish area but since then an update from the USGS has been made. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck eight miles southeast of Bodfish, Calif. at 3:48 p.m. on June 6, according to the United States Geological Survey […]
BODFISH, CA
KGET

Video shows one person in custody for suspected arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video appears to show one person currently in custody for suspected arson for a fire that broke out just before 5:30 a.m. on 11th Street near Eye street and H street. The person suspected of arson caused around $10,000 in damage. Officials say four vehicles were on fire, and the fire […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy