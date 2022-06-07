ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Eat like a ‘Golden Girl’ at new pop-up diner

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nesSG_0g3PuQHm00

LOS ANGELES ( WXIN ) — A new “Golden Girls”-themed pop-up is bringing the culinary world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia to life, and yes, there will be cheesecake.

The Golden Girls Kitchen will hit Beverly Hills in July. According to Deadline , the officially licensed homage will be fully immersive and is the brainchild of Derek Berry, who also brought “Saved by the Bell” and “Beverly Hills 90210”-themed pop-ups to the masses.

“It will bow as a fast-casual restaurant with an emphasis on desserts,” writes Deadline.

Betty White’s longtime California home sells for nearly $10.7 million

Tickets will be sold exclusively via Bucket Listers and are expected to go on sale soon.

Along with cheesecake , Bucket Listers says the menu will include items such as Sophia’s Famous Lasagna (meat or vegan), The Dorothy: A Miami Style Sandwich, Blanche’s Georgia Style Cookies, and Rose on Rosé.

Tickets are $50 each and come with a reserved seat, a guaranteed window of time to dine, and a choice of an entree, reports Deadline. To no surprise, cheesecake is also included.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: 3 suspects taken into custody for Bastrop triple homicide that claimed the lives of 3 teens

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office released information about arrests in the Bastrop triple homicide. Deputies arrested the following people: Jaquarius Givens is charged with 3 Counts of First Degree Murder and 1 Count of Attempted First Degree Murder. Errigan Rainwater is charged with 3 Counts of First […]
BASTROP, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds a New Menu Item, Takes a Beloved Favorite Away

Over the past year Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has focused more on value than innovation. The chain has shifted focus away from its 4 for $4 to put more attention on its $5 Biggie Bag. It did that by limiting the selection on the cheaper value menu choice and making the $5 offer the one where you get to pick which sandwich you want.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Says Goodbye to the Mexican Pizza (Again)

Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu in 2020 during the height of the covid pandemic. At the time, the chain had decided to simplify its menu because a much higher percentage of orders were delivery and takeout. Mexican Pizza did not make the cut, but it's very possible that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain knew it would get a wave of publicity from taking the fan-favorite item from its menu.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Girls#New Pop#Dine#Vegan#Food Drink#Bucket Listers#Georgia Style Cookies#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Destin store manager charged for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Zaxby's Permanently Brings Back Hit Menu Item

Zaxby's gave one of its popular limited items a permanent spot on the menu recently. The fan-favorite fried pickles will now be available for as long as Zaxby's is around, the chicken restaurant chain announced last week. Fried pickles were available last year, but only for a short time. Fried...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy