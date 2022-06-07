ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City-area home prices rise another 2.9% in May. Washington County prices drop.

By Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago

A typical Johnson County home listed for $334,450 in May, up 2.9% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in May was up about 11.9% from May 2021. Johnson County's median home was 1,965 square feet, for a listed price of $173 per square foot.

The Johnson County market was busy, with a median 54 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 37 days on market. The market added 376 new home listings in May, compared with the 420 added in May 2021. The market ended the month with some 913 listings of homes for sale.

Information on your local housing market is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com .

Washington County home prices drop 6.5% to $252,500

Washington County's home prices fell 6.5%, to a median $252,500, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 28 days, from 36 days a month earlier. The typical 1,898-square-foot house had a list price of $128 per square foot.

Across all of Iowa, median home prices were $278,600, rising 1.4% from a month earlier. The median Iowa home for sale had 1,604 square feet at list price of $165 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $446,950, up 5.2% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,861 square feet, listed at $226 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database. . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City-area home prices rise another 2.9% in May. Washington County prices drop.

