ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Janye Killelea
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6fj0_0g3Pu8jB00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

Goodyear agrees to recall RV tires 19 years after last one made

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Harlem grad among 5 killed in Marine aircraft crash in California

SAN DIEGO (WTVO) — Five Marines, including 21-year-old Nathan Carlson, of Machesney Park, were killed after an Osprey aircraft crashed in the Southern California desert on Wednesday. Carlson was one of the Marines on board, according to his uncle, Winnebago County Board member Keith McDonald. The MV-22B Osprey was carrying five Marines when it went […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

51-year-old man shot in Rockford Friday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police say a 51-year-old man was shot in the 1700 block of 13th Avenue early Friday morning. Police say the man has been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. If you have any info, text RPDTIP with your tip to 847411. More information will be provided […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German#Goodyear#Rv#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crusader Health breaks ground on Belvidere expansion

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Crusader Community Health broke ground on an expansion to the Belvidere clinic. Crusader administrators said they saw an increase in demand in the area, but couldn’t expand the current Belvidere clinic, at 1050 Logan Avenue. So, the healthcare provider bought the building next door, which will give them an […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man, teens arrested after shooting, chase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested two teens, 13 and 17, and a 32-year-old man after investigating a shooting on Chestnut Street Wednesday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Chestnut around 7:55 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired from a vehicle. The car was located in […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Young wrestlers to compete in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Young wrestlers are headed to Loves Park this week to take part in the 16U National Dual Championships. Fifteen and 16-year-old boys will compete in two Olympic-styles of wrestling, freestyle and Greco-Roman, at the Indoor Sports Center. In total, more than 39 teams from 27 states will take part in […]
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit burglary suspects arrested after 100mph chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Michael Dunaway, 36, and Denise Williams, 32, after a 100 mph pursuit that ended when the suspects crashed into a Rock County Deputy’s squad car, officials said. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were investigating numerous commercial burglaries which have occurred all over the county. Detectives […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Sky Carp lose to the Timber Rattlers

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Beloit Sky Carp had won 12 of their last 14 games, but they were cooled off Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The Sky Carp lost 3-1. Their only run came on an RBI single by DH Ynmanol Marinez in the seventh inning the drove in Nasim […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets get great pitching in win over Kalamazoo

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–For the second night in a row the Rockford Rivets got some great pitching. The result was a 4-1 win over the Kalamazoo Growlers Friday at Rivets Stadium. Fighting Illini pitcher Ty Rybarczyk started for the Rivets. He pitched six shutout innings allowing only two hits while striking out four. David Mata […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy