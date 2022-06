STILLWATER – It was within minutes after he announced on Twitter that he had committed to Oklahoma State that we were speaking with Camron Heard. The 6-1, 160-pound explosive athlete was in Stillwater on Monday playing his position of the future and he left having told Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn that he wanted to play for him and have him develop him for the future.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO