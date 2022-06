Dana White has rejected the idea that the UFC women’s flyweight division is weak, citing how good Valentina Shevchenko has been as champion. Over the course of the last few years, Valentina Shevchenko has firmly established herself as one of the most dominant champions in the recent history of the UFC. In direct contrast to that, the women’s flyweight division has long-since been viewed as one of the weakest in the promotion, with Shevchenko reigning supreme as the queen of the mountain.

