Alliance, OH

'I'm coming home': Collen Gurley says he is returning to Mount Union to play basketball

By Mike Popovich, The Repository
 3 days ago

Collen Gurley is coming home.

The Alliance native announced on social media Tuesday that he will be returning to Mount Union to play college basketball.

Gurley helped lead the Purple Raiders to two Ohio Athletic Conference regular-season titles and an NCAA Division III Tournament berth in 2020. He transferred to Youngstown State last year and entered the transfer portal last month.

In a Twitter post saying he was going to announce his decision Tuesday, Gurley said he "1,000% stands on it."

"It's time to shake something up," Gurley wrote.

Gurley, who played high school basketball at Hoban, averaged 14.3 points a game in three seasons with Mount Union. The three-time All-OAC selection scored a career-high 40 points against against Cairn in the first round of the 2020 NCAA Tournament.

Gurley did not play for Youngstown State this past season.

