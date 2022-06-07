ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Federal Judge Rejects Ed Burke Motions To Suppress Evidence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge is rejecting a host of pretrial motions filed by Chicago Alderman Ed Burke...

Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Former secret service agent pardoned by Biden recognized in ceremony

CHICAGO — A ceremony was held Thursday to honor Abraham Bolden, the first Black American appointed to the Secret Service who was pardoned by President Joe Biden in April. Bolden broke down racial barriers as a member of President John Kennedy’s security detail. His honesty while working in that position ended up costing him. “As […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
#Racketeering#Bribery#City Council
CBS Chicago

Ahead of the January 6 Capitol Assault Hearings, a look at Chicago-area participants charged in the attack

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Capitol Attack on January 6, 2021 is already the largest criminal investigation in American history with over 800 defendants charged.Including 21 from the Chicago area.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports on the growing list of arrests and charges. The most recent arrests? Two women from Elmhurst. The were taken into custody, last week.They are Trudy Castle and Kimberley DiFrancesco. The image of the Elmhurst women was taken from surveillance video inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Their cases are pending. "They're just trying to make me a super bad guy, and that's just not the truth."...
CHICAGO, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says people charged with violent crimes ‘are guilty’ and shouldn’t be released on bail pending trial

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot escalated her ongoing feud with the Cook County criminal courts system on Monday when she said judges shouldn’t allow people charged with violent crimes out on bail because they are guilty if they have been charged. “We shouldn’t be locking up nonviolent individuals just because...
CHICAGO, IL
seiu73.org

Cook County Workers Demand Agreed-Upon Pandemic Pay

Cook County essential workers, represented by SEIU Local 73, rallied outside Stroger Hospital to demand Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle release agreed to pandemic pay and bonuses while the parties await an arbitration decision on remaining issues. “It’s been nearly one year since our historic 18-day strike. But while...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Cook County Board gives themselves raise amid record inflation

(The Center Square) – The Cook County Board has approved giving themselves a 10% pay increase as well as pay increases of 3% over the next coming years, all while inflation hurts taxpayers’ pocketbooks. Commissioners voted on May 24 to give its members a raise in December, followed...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Public records reveal discrimination, harassment claims at 34th and Lawndale Streets and Sanitation Yard

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's something CBS 2 has been fighting for -- more than a year and a half. Public records reveal numerous claims of harassment and discrimination within one City of Chicago department.It took an appeal to the Attorney General, but CBS 2's Tim McNicholas finally got them.A garbage truck driver who complained in 2015 that a driver told her "he liked my tight jeans," and, "to walk on his side of the truck so he can see me."Another female driver who told investigators "I felt scared, frightened," after a male driver "cussed me out" in 2017 and hurled...
CHICAGO, IL
internewscast.com

Drew Peterson set to appear in court

The convicted killer and former police sergeant Drew Peterson will attempt to overturn his sentence in the death of his third wife Kathleen Savio as his former lawyer says he is considering revealing intimate details of the case. Peterson, from the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, is serving a 38-year prison...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones declares state of emergency

Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
CALUMET CITY, IL
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL

