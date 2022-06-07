ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Gov. Justice orders flags at State Capitol and in Nicholas County to half-staff on Wednesday, June 8, in honor of Deputy Tom Baker

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOk5t_0g3PrUvJ00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and all state-owned facilities in Nicholas County be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk tomorrow – Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – the day of services celebrating the distinguished life of Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Tom Baker.

Baker was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday evening during an incident in the Birch River area.

“This is a tragedy beyond comprehension,” Gov. Justice said during a media briefing on Monday. “I ask everyone to please keep this incredible man and his family in your prayers.”

The Governor added, “All of our first responders are absolute heroes beyond belief. These are the people that we call when we’re in trouble and they run to the fire to protect us. We owe everything we have to these brave men and women.”

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

West Virginia nears 7,000 COVID-19 deaths in latest DHHR report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is one COVID-19 related death away from reaching 7,000 in total during the pandemic. The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed one COVID-19 death in Friday’s report, to bring the total to 6,999. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 67-year old female from McDowell Coun.
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy resigns

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy a year ago has resigned to take a job in Florida. Del. Joe Jeffries, a Republican whose district includes a group of counties near Charleston, submitted his formal letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on June 1, according to a House spokesperson.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birch River, WV
City
Charleston, WV
County
Nicholas County, WV
Nicholas County, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Supreme Court upholds class certification in IEI fire lawsuit

PARKERSBURG — A class-action lawsuit over the impact of a massive 2017 fire at a Parkersburg warehouse can move forward after the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals upheld the certification of the class of plaintiffs. It’s the second time Surnaik Holdings of WV challenged certification of the class...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Virginia Mercury

West Virginia wants to raise Virginia power bills

Most people are aware by now that inflation has hit the energy sector hard, with fossil fuels in particular skyrocketing in price over the past year. Dominion Energy Virginia, the state’s dominant utility, says it needs to charge residential customers an extra $14.93 per month on average to cover higher natural gas prices. Appalachian Power, […] The post West Virginia wants to raise Virginia power bills appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Tom Baker
marijuanamoment.net

West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha Commission objects to Appalachian Power rate hike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission filed an objection to Appalachian Power’s request for a $297 million rate increase. In a press release, the Commission said that the increase would add an average of $18.41 to individual customers’ monthly electric bills starting on Sept. 1 if the Public Service Commission approves the rate […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 WV men sentenced for stealing equipment from coal mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Ricky Sprouse, 53, of Raleigh County, and Stuart Dotson, 55, of Fayette County, were sentenced to prison Thursday for their roles in destroying a coal mine that spans Boone and Lincoln counties. Court documents and statements report that Sprouse and Dotson admitted they worked with others to seal several pieces of […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha jail bill soars

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Essential services may be jeopardized if regional jail prices continue to soar. That’s the message today from Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango after learning that Kanawha’s jail bill increased by more than $50,000 for May of this year compared to 2021. Commissioners said...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Capitol#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#The Capitol Complex#Nicholas County Sheriff
Lootpress

Two West Virginia Students Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two West Virginia seniors are among the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars recently announced by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona. U.S. Presidential Scholars are selected for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The 2022 West Virginia...
Metro News

Woman charged with purchasing gun for felon who was in Nicholas County shootout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman is charged with providing a semiautomatic firearm to a felon who wound up in a shootout that killed a Nicholas County deputy. “Federal law prohibits felons from receiving or possessing firearms, and this tragic incident shows why,” stated ATF Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of the Louisville Division, which covers West Virginia.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Brothers sue over convictions

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In a case that eerily compares to another LOOTPRESS has followed, two brothers are suing government and law enforcement officials for their wrongful convictions. The pair spent spent a total of 18 years in prison for a murder they didn’t commit, officials determined. Nathan...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pike Co. Auditor convicted of felony charge, will resign from office

WAVERLY, Ohio — Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher has agreed to resign from her elected position and repay $149 after pleading guilty to theft in office, after state auditors determined she used a county credit card for personal purchases, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced. Slusher appeared in Pike...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Lootpress

WV Board of Education Updated on School Safety Procedures

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) heard an update on school safety procedures during their June meeting in Charleston. The briefing, on the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, highlighted the collaborative relationship between the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), the West Virginia Office of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Fusion Center in the ongoing efforts to keep schools safe in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jamaican man in WV to be deported after illegal reentry into the US

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jamaican man pleaded guilty Thursday to the reentry of a removed immigrant and was placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings. Court documents and statements report that Edwin Hugh Douglas, 53, of Kingston, Jamaica, admitted that ICE agents found him in a Parkersburg, West […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy