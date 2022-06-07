Why the NBA Season Already Has Been Shortened, Plus Finals Predictions and Harden’s Future With Sixers Forward Georges Niang

Steph Curry may have been the star of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, but Steph Curry’s dad was the one getting all the attention online. During the first half of the game, the Boston Celtics were beating the Golden State Warriors 54-49, and even though the lead was small, fans were already convinced Jayson Tatum and his team were poised to take a 3-1 series lead last night. But, as things got down to the wire, Steph got to work, putting up a whopping 43 points and winning the game 107-97 as the series heads back to California next week.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO