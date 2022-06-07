Why the NBA Season Already Has Been Shortened, Plus Finals Predictions and Harden’s Future With Sixers Forward Georges Niang

Adam Sandler has found a surprising new niche: movies in which he acts alongside NBA power forwards featuring scenes at Celtics-Sixers games. In 2019, Sandler starred in Uncut Gems, an anxiety roller coaster that featured a scene-stealing performance from Kevin Garnett and revolved around a series of (ill-advised) bets on a Boston-Philly playoff series. In his new movie, Hustle, Sandler’s NBA costar is Jazz reserve Juancho Hernangómez, and the movie wraps with a scene at a Celtics-Sixers game that seems to be a season opener, or perhaps a preseason game. The stakes are lower this time around.
Comments / 0