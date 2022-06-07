ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Heyman: Yankees should 'throw in the towel' and offer Aaron Judge $36 million per year

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Rp1C_0g3PqnmR00

Aaron Judge seems to be improving his free agent stock by the day, as he currently leads the league in home runs and is on pace to break the Yankees’ single-season record.

He has also indicated that he is done talking contract extensions with the Yankees now that the season is in full swing after turning down a deal that would have paid him $30.5 million per year, but Jon Heyman says Brian Cashman and the Yanks should try to resume talks and come back with a bigger offer.

“I would just throw in the towel and give him the $36 million,” Heyman said on his podcast The Show with Joel Sherman . “I’d add seven years…I’d make that offer and see how that goes.

“At this point, it’s really hard to argue that he should get less than $36 million. They’ve already paid [Gerrit] Cole $36 million. He’s a free agent to be. He is the biggest star on the team…arguably the biggest star in the sport at the moment. To me, he should be paid the highest for a position player.”

Judge reportedly was looking for a deal closer to $36 million in the offseason, and wanted more length on his deal than the seven years he was offered by the Yanks. Judge has consistently stayed healthy since the start of last season, and has been one of the most valuable players in the game when healthy for his entire career. Given recent contracts given out to less productive players like Corey Seager and Carlos Correa, Heyman says the AAV of $36 million would be justified for the face of the most recognizable franchise in the sport.

But that doesn’t mean Judge would even accept his initial counteroffer at this point, considering how he’s performed since those talks stalled.

“He offered them this before the year. Now he’s on pace for 63 home runs,” Heyman said. “He may raise that. It could be a moving target. He hasn’t said ‘I would take the $36 million no matter what.’ He’s just said he should be paid with the highest paid players in the game. At this point, I think he’s right.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 2

Related
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

These 3 Yankees are projected to make the All-Star team

There is an argument to be made that the entire New York Yankees starting rotation should be considered All-Stars. However, it is unlikely that the entire group will gain enough votes to make the team. Voting for the All-Star game began on Wednesday, and given how successful the Yankees have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Umpire's Horrible Call

An umpire's job is often difficult, but they're expected to at least get clear balls and strikes correct until the robot overlords one day take over. However, home-plate umpire Ed Hickox had a baffling moment early in Thursday afternoon's game between the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. White...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Michael Fulmer

As the Mariners wrap up their current nine-game road trip, it would be hard to call it anything less than a success. The key to their recent winning ways has largely been their pitching. Aside from two disappointing Robbie Ray starts, Seattle's starters have gotten deep into games and the...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Twins’ Gio Urshela sounds blindsided while discussing Yankees trade

One minute, the Yankees‘ Gio Urshela was on top of the world. The next, he was on top of the country in Minnesota. Urshela’s roller coaster of an offseason peaked in mid-March, post-lockout. Coincidentally, it was also the moment for most Yankee fans where doubt had begun to seep in that Brian Cashman and the front office had a plan for a return to dominance.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to yet another terrible missed call

Robot umpires by 2024 or we riot. That has to be the mantra for many baseball fans after the last couple of months as missed calls, terrible decisions, ump shows, and just absurd moments seem to have become commonplace in Major League Baseball and other leagues. Thursday we were treated...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Joey Gallo quote after huge comeback vs Twins proves Yankees have swagger

When even Joey Gallo is projecting confidence with the bat and at the mic, it’s clear the 2022 Yankees might have something special here. Though a wide swath of New Yorkers were distracted by the New York Rangers’ nail-biter Game 5 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, those who instead opted to watch the Yankees were delivered a roller coaster of emotions, Ryan Ruocco-style.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Aav
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 2, Cubs 1: Another win at the end of an excruciating marathon

The last thing the Yankees needed nor wanted was a long game after the final game of the series against the Twins, and in classic cruel baseball fashion, that’s exactly what the Yankees got with this 13-inning marathon. After sitting on the bench for the entire game, All-Star candidate Jose Trevino was the hero once again, scoring Joey Gallo with the winning run.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar Is Staying Professional For Now

Miguel Andujar is a guy with great potential who is getting lost in the New York Yankees system. After a hot start to his career in 2018, when he hit 27 home runs, drove in 92, and hit .297, he has been unable to find any traction in the Yankees organization, dealing with injuries and inconsistencies that have kept him off the field or down in the minors.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy