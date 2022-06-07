Report: Manchester United Moving for Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni
Manchester United have reportedly made a move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni in the last 24 hours according to a new report from Italy.
United have reportedly started to move for Bastoni of Inter in the last 24 hours as Erik Ten Hag looks to rebuild the United defence this summer.
The Italian defender has been linked with a move away from Inter this summer with a number of European clubs interested in the central defender's signature.
Spurs have been linked to Bastoni due to the links that the player has to former Inter manager, Antonio Conte.
Conte left Inter after winning the Serie A title with the Milan based side and is now managing Spurs.
Conte achieved UEFA Champions League football with Spurs next season and is now set to be targeting a new central defender ahead of next season.
Spurs have held talks with both Bastoni and Inter ahead of a potential move.
However, a new report from Di Marzio has suggested that United are now looking to move for the Italian.
"Manchester United have been moving for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni in the last hours."
United are in the market for defenders this summer and could be now moving for Bastoni due to the possible breakdown of talks with other targets.
