ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Moving for Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzjYh_0g3Pqfid00

Manchester United have reportedly made a move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni in the last 24 hours according to a new report from Italy.

Manchester United have reportedly made a move for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni in the last 24 hours according to a new report from Italy.

United have reportedly started to move for Bastoni of Inter in the last 24 hours as Erik Ten Hag looks to rebuild the United defence this summer.

The Italian defender has been linked with a move away from Inter this summer with a number of European clubs interested in the central defender's signature.

Spurs have been linked to Bastoni due to the links that the player has to former Inter manager, Antonio Conte.

Conte left Inter after winning the Serie A title with the Milan based side and is now managing Spurs.

IMAGO / LaPresse

Conte achieved UEFA Champions League football with Spurs next season and is now set to be targeting a new central defender ahead of next season.

Spurs have held talks with both Bastoni and Inter ahead of a potential move.

However, a new report from Di Marzio has suggested that United are now looking to move for the Italian.

"Manchester United have been moving for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni in the last hours."

United are in the market for defenders this summer and could be now moving for Bastoni due to the possible breakdown of talks with other targets.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Bastoni
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bastoni Of Inter#Italian#European#Serie#Spurs#Imago#Uefa Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
812
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy