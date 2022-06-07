LI business owner surrenders to cops for stealing $300K+ from customers' bank accounts, payroll co.

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from customers who utilized his two businesses as well as from the payroll company he contracted to assist his business, authorities said Monday.

The 34-year-old, Mark Ripolone, owned two businesses in Montauk: 123 Delivery, a food delivery service, and Hampton Management Group Inc., a beach service company that specialized in providing luxury beach chair set ups and decorations for special events.

From about 2018 to 2021, Ripolone allegedly stole more than $168,000 by getting customers’ bank account information and routing numbers for the purpose of depositing money he received on their behalf. After getting the information, Ripolone would then use the customers' bank account information to make ACH withdrawals from their accounts, using the money to pay his credit card bills, the mortgage for his house, and his Verizon phone bill, authorities said.

Along with stealing customers’ money, Ripolone also allegedly scammed a payroll company out of about $160,000. Ripolone had contacted the company to do payroll for Hampton Management Group Inc. He’d have the payroll money transferred to his personal bank account rather than having the funds available to reimburse the payroll company, according to officials.

On Monday, Ripolone turned himself into the East Hampton Town Police and the Sag Harbor Village Police. He was later arraigned and released on his own recognizance with a return to court date of July 7 to face four grand larceny charges.

“This defendant allegedly financially exploited his customers, most of them small businesses, to steal funds from their bank accounts and allegedly took money from a payroll company to pay for employees who did not exist,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney. “Thanks to our joint investigation with the East Hampton Town Police Department, the Sag Harbor Village Police Department and the New York State Police, this defendant will no longer be in a position to con others out of their hard-earned money.”

If you believe you have been victimized by Mark Ripolone, please call the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office at (631) 853-5602.