Report: Liverpool Will Not Enter Bidding War with Manchester United for Darwin Nunez

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Liverpool are reportedly not going to enter a bidding war with Manchester United over the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer according to a report.

United and Liverpool are said to be both interested in Nunez this summer with the clubs looking to replace the likes of Edinson Cavani and Sadio Mane respectively.

United however seem to be ahead of their rivals in the pursuit of the striker with the Red Devils and Newcastle United both reportedly sending bids to Benfica for the striker on Tuesday.

Erik Ten Hag is said to have Nunez listed as one of the priority targets that he would like to sign this summer.

With United and Liverpool set to battle for the signing of the Uruguayan international, a new report has suggested that United may have an advantage in the deal.

According to David Lynch, a freelance journalist that primarily focuses on Liverpool has said;

"Liverpool have no interest in getting into a bidding war with Manchester United for Darwin Nuñez."

United are in the market to add an out and out number nine to their attack to allow a better flow going forward surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo next season under Ten Hag.

United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

