ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

High capacity magazines, age restrictions, and open-carry gun laws slated for RI votes

By Katherine Gregg, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q838T_0g3PqWiy00

PROVIDENCE — Out of the gun tragedies of recent weeks has come an apparent agreement in the leadership ranks of the Rhode Island legislature to pass three high-profile gun bills, including a ban on large-capacity magazines.

The three bills the House Judiciary Committee has posted for votes on Thursday include measures to:

• Ban high-capacity magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition that can be "fed continuously and directly ... into a semi-automatic firearm."

Raise the age from 18 to 21 for lawful purchase of firearms or ammunition .

Prohibit people from openly carrying loaded shotguns or rifles in public.

It is not yet clear whether there will be additional amendments between now and Thursday.

Also unclear initially: whether the Senate leadership team had been able to line up the votes needed to pass the package in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where a majority of the members had "A'' ratings from the NRA in 2020.

More: RI's proposed ban on high-capacity magazines: How would it work and who would enforce it?

But Senate spokesman Greg Pare conveyed this late-day message on Tuesday: "We expect that the Senate Judiciary Committee will post later today for a vote on [next] Tuesday. The Senate president supports the bills and we expect that they will receive committee approval."

Added House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi: “The House and Senate [have] been working very closely together on this issue. I support the three bills that have been posted in the House Judiciary Committee."

In response to the postings, Gov. Dan McKee tweeted: "It’s time for action. Pass these bills. I’m ready to sign."

"We are thrilled that a vote is scheduled for these bills which will protect our children, our families, and our communities from gun violence," said Sydney Montstream-Quas, the chair of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence of the House postings on Tuesday afternoon.

And "we are grateful that Speaker Shekarchi is willing to move these lifesaving bills this session. Tolerating the status quo of gun violence is not an option."

This, however, was the response from Frank Saccoccio, the lead lobbyist for the R.I. 2nd Amendment Coalition to a Journal inquiry:  "No comment."

The R.I. Firearm Owners' League followed with this Facebook alert to its followers:  "There you have it. Magazine confiscation in Rhode Island will start in roughly 180 days."

Added the R.I. Revolver and Rifle Association: "As you are watching your rights be tossed away with the stroke of a pen ... remember we still have 36 House seats running UNOPPOSED and 21 Senate seats UNOPPOSED! We need candidates to run against these progressives!"

The posting of the three gun bills for votes follows opposing State House rallies last week by advocates on both sides of the gun divide. They also come one day after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a new law banning people under 21 from buying semi-automatic weapons.

Not every bill in the five-bill package hailed by gun-control advocates made it to the House Judiciary calendar. A proposed assault-weapon ban – and a bill requiring the safe locked storage of firearms when they are not in use – did not make it.

But the bills that did make it represent three of the top-five priorities, cited by the phalanx of legislators, statewide officers and union leaders who gathered at the State House last week to demand action in Rhode Island in the wake of mass shootings by lone gunmen  in a Texas elementary school and a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

Most of the reaction so far from gun-rights activists has focused on what a person who currently owns a large-capacity feeding device would be required to do, when and if the proposed ban becomes law.

Within 180 days, the legislation would require the owner to permanently modify the large capacity feeding device such that it cannot hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition; surrender the large capacity feeding device to a municipal police department or the Rhode Island State Police or transfer or sell it to a federally licensed firearm dealer "or person or firm outside the state of Rhode Island that is lawfully entitled" to own it.

As written, there would be exemptions for active and retired law-enforcement officers and active duty members of the Armed Forces of the United States or the National Guard who are "authorized to possess and carry such a feeding device."

In a related end-of-session development, the House Finance Committee posted the state budget for a potential vote Thursday.

The latest reworked version of the $12.8-billion proposal that McKee proposed in January has not yet been made public.

Asked if there was an agreement yet between House and Senate budget negotiators, Ruggerio said: "We are close. Close but no cigar."

With reports from Journal Staff Writer Patrick Anderson.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: High capacity magazines, age restrictions, and open-carry gun laws slated for RI votes

Comments / 11

Dawne Ciambrone
3d ago

This governor cannot tell us that we cannot have an A.R. 15 it is against the constitution or restrict us from our rights it’s about time the American people start standing up against these Democrats it is time to kick them out Rhode Island needs a new change all they doing is taking on money sanctuary cities and having a ball with all the illegal immigrants in free programs I will never give up my guns for anyone I’m done with the laws they have done nothing for the taxpayers absolutely nothing

Reply
11
Related
GoLocalProv

PHOTOS: Protest at RI State House on Gun Safety Legislation

This week Rhode Island Speaker of the House Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio agreed to block a ban on assault rifles and allowed three lesser bills to be considered for hearing on Thursday before the House Judiciary Committee. The bills approved by House Judiciary Committee are:. - A...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Rhode Island State
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Senate Passes Landmark Voting Reform Legislation

BOSTON – Today, June 9, the Massachusetts State Senate passed S.2924, An Act fostering voter. opportunities, trust, equity and security (the VOTES Act). This landmark legislation permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts in 2020, increases ballot access for voters with disabilities and service members overseas, and takes steps to modernize the Commonwealth’s election administration process.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WPRI 12 News

RI car tax set to be eliminated one year early

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Goodbye, car tax. State leaders announced Thursday they plan to eliminate the much-derided Rhode Island motor vehicle excise tax this year, one year ahead of schedule. The tax was already being phased out under a law that passed five years ago, with the state reimbursing cities and towns for the lost […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Three Outdoor Markets in Rhode Island Worth Checking Out this Summer

It’s time to ‘flea’ to this summer’s outdoor markets, which offer up a variety of freshly grown produce, locally made foods and sourced vintage clothing, art and furniture. Grab an iced coffee and a pastry, then show local artisans and food vendors some community love. Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Rights#Gun Laws#Gun Violence#Legislature#Firearms#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ri#Senate#Nra#House
Turnto10.com

Crisis in the Classroom: NBC 10 I-Team puts school safety to the test

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Is your child's school safe?. The NBC 10 I-Team dug deeper into that complicated question by asking every district in Rhode Island for their security protocols. Several schools districts did not respond to our request, including Providence, Barrington, Central Falls, Chariho, East Greenwich, Bristol-Warren, Pawtucket,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
pdjnews.com

British vessel burned off Rhode Island

In an incident that some regard as the first naval engagement of the American Revolution, colonists board the Gaspee, a British vessel that ran aground off the coast of Rhode Island, and set it aflame. The Gaspee was pursuing the Hanna, an American smuggling ship, when it ran aground off Namquit Point in Providence’s Narragansett Bay on June 9. That evening, John Brown, an American merchant…
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Abandoned From Above: A New Perspective on Once-Iconic Rhode Island Sites

Where others see neglect, Jason Allard sees art. The Providence-based filmmaker uses drone and traditional video footage to capture scenes of Rhode Island’s most iconic abandoned spaces and features them on his YouTube documentary series, “Abandoned from Above.”. “There are a lot of places that people are familiar...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

(Above) One of many big Narragansett Bay bass for Newport Sportfishing Charters this week. The Frances Fleet in Point Judith is seeing continued success on the cod grounds, especially with the weather continuing to get better each week. Both the full and half day trips have been seeing some limit catches, with some bigger fish coming over the rails this week. As is usually the case with fluke, results vary from day to day, but the bite is getting more consistent each day. Be sure to call the office or check their website to reserve your spot for a full or half day trip.
HOBBIES
1420 WBSM

This Freetown Native Was One of the SouthCoast’s Most Brutal Killers

Bristol County, Massachusetts has had more than its fair share of horrific crimes and criminals over the years, dating all the way back to Fall River’s Borden murders of 1892 and continuing through less than 100 years later to that same city’s supposed cult murders of 1979-80, New Bedford’s Big Dan’s case, the New Bedford highway murders, the Mary Lou Arruda murder, and far too many more.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy