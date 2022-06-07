ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper West Side, NY

2 teens stabbed during brawl at UWS McDonald's: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two teenage boys were stabbed during a fight at an Upper West Side McDonald's on Tuesday morning.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the left hand while a 16-year-old was stabbed in the back and eye when the fight started on Broadway near West 71st Street around 8:20 a.m., according to police.

Police said both victims were taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charges are pending, authorities said.

It remains unclear at this time what sparked the brawl.

