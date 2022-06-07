ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

Commissioners approve financial matters

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met at the end of May to approve tax and financial matters.

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also present were Job and Family Services (JFS) Director Theresa Lavender, commission candidate Zach Manuel, and County Engineer Gene Triplett.

The previous meeting’s minutes were approved. The weekly bills were also approved for the total amount of $503,859.27.

A motion was passed for a “resolution declaring it necessary to levy a tax in excess of the ten-mill limitation.” Edwards later told The Daily Sentinel the levy is for the library.

Commissioners approved the following appropriations: $10,000 for supplies; $398.00 from “supplies” to “contract repair” for the veterans’ office; $5,000.00 from “driver” to “flags and makers” for the veterans’ office; $3,800.00 into A004B15 for rent; $1,000 from “advertising” into “contract services.”

Upon recommendation of the county engineer, commissioners approved to renew the county garage insurance.

Commissioners approved to pay the OSU extension office first quarter appropriation in the amount of $24,290.

Commissioners approved to pay $8,500 to the Meigs Historical Society and Museum for the first half appropriation.

A motion was approved to pay $1,200.00 to the chamber for reimbursement for the ad rack invoice.

Commissioners approved to pay Meigs County’s portion of the invoice for the bike path phase three amounting to $6,122.50. This is the final invoice to close the project.

A bid was accepted for the fourth phase of the bike path from Fishbeck.

A proclaiming was signed for May Foster Care Awareness month

Brandon Justis was hired for JFS to fill a Social Services Worker II position in Children Services.

Eric Storm was hired as the Information Technology Specialist at JFS.

Commissioners approved to pass the resolution declaring the necessity for the transfer of all funds in the tuberculosis fund S03.

The commissioners met again in regular session last week. Those meeting minutes are as follows:

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also present were Program Manager for District 18 Liaison from Buckeye Hills Michelle Hyer, commission candidate Zach Manuel, and Middleport Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson.

Minutes from the previous meeting were accepted. The week’s bills were approved in the total amount of $446,569.72.

A motion to appropriate $55,000 for the walking path was approved.

A motion to reimburse Chester Shade Historical Society for $1,645.33 for all materials out of line B90 was approved.

Commissioners approved to sign a contract agreement for the phase four of the walking path subject to the prosecutors approval.

Michelle Hyer announced the second public hearing for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocating projects as follows:

-Village of Rutland – $25,600 – playground equipment

-Village of Pomeroy – $25,600 – playground equipment

-Scipio Township VFD – $68,800 – jaws of life

-Admin/Fair Housing – $30,000 – Buckeye Hills $20,000 for admin and Commissioners $10,000 Fair Housing

Projects will officially be announced on June 15.

Commissioners approved to install a new sewer system at an agreed upon price of $10,000 for a resident on North Main Street in Rutland, and installation of water hookup at an agreed upon amount of $1,000.

Commissioners approved to lower the Courthouse flags to half-staff for the passing of Treasurer Peggy Yost.

Commissioners meet weekly, on Thursday mornings, in the Meigs County Courthouse.

