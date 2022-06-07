Video shows 12-year-old robbing gas station, firing gun

Related
Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson
Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
2 Gunned Down at Florida Family Dollar Store
2 Gunned Down at Florida Family Dollar StoreSCDN Graphics Department. According to the sheriff's office, one man was murdered and another was injured in a shooting at a Family Dollar store on Friday.
Three Geniuses Arrested for Doing Donuts in Front of Police Station
WDIV Detroit screencapAll three cars were impounded and two forfeited to the police.
