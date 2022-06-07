ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Video shows 12-year-old robbing gas station, firing gun

 3 days ago

A 12-year-old was taken into custody after robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Michigan. The juvenile is facing felony charges, according to police.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

