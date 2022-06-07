2022 NCAA baseball tournament: Predicting Super Regional winners

The 2022 baseball regular season, conference tournaments and NCAA Tournament Regionals are complete.

NCAA Super Regionals take place June 10-13 at campus sites of the higher seed.

16 teams remain and Super Regional host sites include: Tennessee (No.1 overall seed); East Carolina (No. 8); No. 5 Texas A&M; No. 4 Virginia Tech; Stanford (No. 2); No. 10 North Carolina; No. 11 Southern Miss and No. 3 Oregon State.

Super Regionals will be contested in a best-of-three series format with winners advancing to the College World Series.

The College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Vols Wire predicts winners of each NCAA Super Regional.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times

Syndication: The Courier-Journal

Cyndi Chamber/Ocala Star-Banner via AP

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports