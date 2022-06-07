ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Janye Killelea, Nexstar Media Wire
CHICAGO ( WGN ) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure.

The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML and GL-Class series as well as their R-Class luxury crossovers sold between 2004 and 2015.

According to the company, there are problems with the power-braking mechanism due to corrosion in the joint area of the brake booster.

This could force the driver to put more pressure on the brake pedal to slow the vehicle, possibly create a longer stopping distance, or cause the brake system to stop functioning altogether.

The Mercedes-Benz recall is effective immediately and they are contacting owners whose vehicles may be affected.

The company says they will need to inspect the potentially faulty parts to see if they need replacement, and they’re asking affected customers not to drive their vehicles until they can be inspected.

