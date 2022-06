SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office have been arrested for elderly exploitation, the sheriff's office announced Friday. Deputy Carl Scheel III and Civilian Clerk Alicia Scheel -- husband and wife -- were arrested Friday and charged with one felony count of exploitation of the elderly for more than $10K but less than $50K. The alleged crimes took place between Feb. 6 and June 8, according to the report.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO