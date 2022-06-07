WEAR BRIGHT COLORS: Experts share advice after missing hiker found on private Colorado peak

This image from the search shows what snow coverage was like on some of the rocky terrain on the peak. Other images reveal a similar level of bareness. Photo: Alamosa County Search and Rescue.

Last week, a story made headlines about a hiker that had gone missing on Colorado's only 'pay-to-play' fourteener, Culebra Peak, on southern Colorado's Cielo Vista Ranch. The hiker was found safely, though few details about the rescue were released at the time. A Tuesday update to the story provides more information related to what happened.

The search for the missing hiker was started when a 69-year-old man sent a message to the Cielo Vista ranch manager about being lost at 3:30 PM on June 3. Throughout the rescue operation, this was the last message the man would send asking for help for unknown reasons.

Once the ranch's team was unable to locate the missing hiker, Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue was contacted and started planning their operation, with plans to enter the field during the early hours of June 4.

Rescue crew members searched the mountain the entire day by air and foot on June 4, but were having trouble locating the missing hiker. Using a timeline based on the hiker's communication with the ranch manager and witness accounts from several others on the mountain that day, they attempted to narrow down where the hiker could be.

As operations were wrapping up for the day and as the last incident commander was getting ready to leave, the missing hiker managed to find his way to a ranch road, securing a ride to the ranch headquarters.

Despite spending a night in the backcountry, the hiker was uninjured.

Though access to Culebra Peak, found on Cielo Vista Ranch, is highly regulated and restricted, the hiking experience itself is relatively rugged and unsupervised, offering visitors a chance to find their own way to the top of the peak up a recommended slope with limited trail. The difficultly ranks at class two, with the peak costing $150 per hiker to climb.

Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue was quick to point out three things to learn from this incident.

First, the hiker was wearing dark colors – black and blue – which made him difficult to spot. It's important to wear bright colors when in the backcountry so that searchers can find you more easily if something goes wrong.

The second thing the team pointed out was how communication was an issue, either due to lack of cell phone coverage or a dead battery. One strategy to prevent this from occurring is to bring a separate, GPS-based communication device, such as the Garmin inReach. This type of device allows for communication in many scenarios where a cell phone won't.

The third thing to learn from this example is the importance of the '10 essentials' that should be brought along for a hike. While a hiker might not be planning to spend a night in nature, when something goes wrong, that can become a reality. Because of this, it's important to be prepared. Read more about the 10 essentials here.

Thanks goes out agencies involved in this rescue effort, including Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue, Cañon Helitack, the Department of Fire Prevention Colorado, the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office, and Colorado Search and Rescue.

Colorado's search and rescue effort is volunteer-driven. If you're interested in helping out with the effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card here.