Fun Things to Do in Denver, June 7 to 13

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing app Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.1. Enchanted PoolKick back in this resort-like getaway, featuring lounge chairs, a slide and many pool floats.Location: DenverCost: $49.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20 Photo courtesy of Swimply2. SplashForkBring a group and enjoy this heated pool with mountain views, a grill and lots of space for yard games.Location: AuroraCost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 50 Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Resort-style pool with scenic viewsThis luxe oasis in southeast Denver is private and great for entertaining.Location: FoxfieldCost: $80.75-$95 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 25 Photo courtesy of Swimply

3 DAYS AGO