Denver, CO

Fun Things to Do in Denver, June 7 to 13

By Kim Habicht
5280.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re a fungi fiend, this four-course, mushroom-focused dinner is for you. Chefs from three different Urban Farmer locations—Denver, Philadelphia, and Portland—will collaborate on the menu, which includes Pennsylvania beef tartare with pickled matsutake and morrel- and pistachio-crusted venison loin. June 9; 7:30–9:30 p.m.; 1659 Wazee St.;...

www.5280.com

Margaret Jackson

Highlands Ranch gets new creperie

(Delaney Van on Unsplash) (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) James Beatty was hiking through the mountains of Austria when he came across a woman making crepes in a small hut. That’s when he got the idea to open a creperie, an idea that simmered for a decade before he pulled the trigger.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
The Denver Gazette

Is Colorado's housing market over the peak?

The sudden rise in mortgage rates has homebuyers and potential sellers asking their real estate agents whether Colorado’s red-hot market is cooling off. And while agents aren’t seeing anything dire on the horizon, they do perceive things have changed, and that the peak of the market may have passed.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Some Fireworks Displays Canceled Across Denver Metro Area

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The threat of fire forced the city of Lakewood to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show. City officials say the Big Boom Bash originally scheduled for July 2 will not go on. “The city is exploring other options to celebrate our nation’s independence and bring the community together in 2023,” officials stated in a news release. The city reminds residents all fireworks are illegal in the city including sparklers and smoke bombs. Violators could be fined up to $2,650. Lakewood joins a growing list of entities in the decision to cancel fireworks displays. Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan will host a...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Axios Denver

3 private pools to rent near Denver starting at $48 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing app Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.1. Enchanted PoolKick back in this resort-like getaway, featuring lounge chairs, a slide and many pool floats.Location: DenverCost: $49.50-$55 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20 Photo courtesy of Swimply2. SplashForkBring a group and enjoy this heated pool with mountain views, a grill and lots of space for yard games.Location: AuroraCost: $48-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 50 Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Resort-style pool with scenic viewsThis luxe oasis in southeast Denver is private and great for entertaining.Location: FoxfieldCost: $80.75-$95 per hour for up to five guests ($12 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 25 Photo courtesy of Swimply
Denver Cocktail Bar Named One of North America’s “50 Best”

Denver is one of the Top 50 Bars in North America, according to the judges of The World’s 50 Best, which ranks bars as well as restaurants across the continent. The inaugural 50 Best Bars Awards in North America took place on June 7 in New York. The top 10 bars were three in New York and three in Mexico City (the others were in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Toronto). 1 bar: Attaboys in New York City, where “each drink is custom-tailored for the guest after a brief conversation,” the judges wrote.
DENVER, CO

