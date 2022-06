Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge split a doubleheader with the Arkansas Travelers on Thursday night courteous of seven extra-base hits and two home runs in game one. Wichita defeated the Travelers in game one behind an efficient outing on the mound from starter Casey Legumina as he pitched five innings and allowed three runs on six hits to earn his first win of the season.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO