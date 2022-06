Deputy Chief Terrence Rhodes Discusses Death in Custody case of LaDamonyon Dewayne Hall. Dallas Police were called to 12002 Garland Road on May 26, 2022. LaDamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47 years old, was causing a disturbance at the location. Hall was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation by Dallas Police and transported by Dallas Fire Rescue to Baylor Hospital where she died. The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit is conducting a death in custody investigation and detectives have met with the family to view the video. The Office of Police Community Oversight was made aware of the incident.

