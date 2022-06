LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a crash in the west Las Vegas Valley Friday morning. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near W. Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hills Court, near Durango Drive. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a 2013 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Charleston while a 2000 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound. LVMPD said the Ford crossed the center turn lane and hit the Kia.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO