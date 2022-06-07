Middle Tn District Fair Lineup

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THE ARENA EVENT LINE UP FOR THE 2022 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. ACCORDING TO FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON, THIS YEAR’S FAIR WILL BE A NINE DAY EVENT SO THEY...
In the early morning hour of Thursday, June 2, Stephen Fuller lost control of his vehicle which resulted in a fatal crash in Killen, Alabama. He had resided in Lawrence County, TN for the past 20 years. He worked as an aerial technician on towers that took him all over...
Peggy Josephine Pierce of Pulaski passed away on June 7th, 2022 at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Giles County, TN on August 4th, 1940 and was 81 years old. Peggy was a loving sister and aunt. She was a hard worker and very talented. Peggy loved baking, crafts, collecting antiques, and glassware. In her free time, she enjoyed being with friends and going out to eat.
In this week’s feature “A Look Back in Time,” we have two very different photos of the Rose School in Cypress Inn, TN, taken about 80 years apart. The old school building, which is still standing today on the farm belonging to Nick and Tonya Thompson on Piney Road, appears to be perhaps a barn at first glance. However, a closer look reveals the structure that was a school attended by many children in the Cypress Inn area in the last century.
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND THE U-T, T-S-U EXTENSION OFFICE, ALONG WITH SEVERAL LOCAL AGRICULTURE BUSINESSES AND AGENICES, ARE SALUTING AGRICULTURE THIS WEEK AND AS A PART OF THIS SPECIAL WEEK THE HILL FARM, WAS RECOGNIZED AND HONORED WITH THE CENTURY FARM AWARD. THE HILL FARM IS RUN BY HENRY AND DEBBIE HILL. EACH YEAR A FARM IS NAMED AS A CENTURY FARM AND TO QUALIFY FOR CONSIDERATION, FARMS MUST STILL BE IN THE FAMILY AND HAVE BEEN IN CONTINUOUS OPERATION FOR AT LEAST 100 YEARS.
THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL IS THIS SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN PULASKI FROM 2:00 PM UNTIL 10:00 PM. THE EVENT, FORMERLY THE SUMMER SOULSTICE, IS A FREE COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, HIGHLIGHTING THE UNIQUE QUALITIES OF DOWNTOWN PULASKI AND GILES COUNTY TO VISITORS AND RESIDENTS IN ORDER TO PROMOTE THE COMMUNITY AS AN EXCELLENT PLACE FOR FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES. THE SUN DROP FESTIVAL WILL PROVIDE A VARIETY OF ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES BY CELEBRATING THE COMMUNITY’S RICH HISTORY AND DAIRY MONTH WITH THE MILK DROP AND A SUNDROP CAKE CONTEST. THE FIRST EVER SLAMDROP THREE-POINT AND SLAM DUNK CONTEST KICKS OFF AT 2:00 WITH FINALS LATER IN THE EVENING. THE FESTICAL ALSO FEATURES THE KIDS CORNER, A MECHANICAL BULL, VIDEO GAME TRAILER, LIVE MUSIC, AND OVER 50 CRAFT AND FOOD VENDORS.
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CLASSIC CAR CLUB WILL HOST THE 18TH ANNUAL COUNTY-LONG CAVALCADE OF ANTIQUE CARS AND TRUCKS FROM SUMMERTOWN TO SAINT JOSEPH ON SATURDAY. THE PARADE BEGINS AT 9 A-M AT TIETGEN'S SUPERAMA IN SUMMERTOWN. THREE LOCATIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO JOIN THE PARADE INCLUDING ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST AT 10:00, LAWRENCEBURG BARGAIN HUNT AT 10:30 AND SAINT JOSEPH CIVIC CENTER AT 11. THE 30 MILE ROUTE WILL END AT SAINT JOSEPH CITY PARK WHERE THE CARS WILL BE ON DISPLAY. TROPHIES WILL BE AWARDED FOR OLDEST CAR, LONGEST DISTANCE DRIVEN, THE CAR CLUB WITH THE MOST PARTICIPANTS AND "THE ROUGHEST THING RUNNING".
On June 7, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle from Murfreesboro. Coffee County deputies received a call that the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department was pursuing a white Ford F-250 taken from the Murfreesboro City Street Department traveling eastbound on I-24 headed into Coffee County. Several county units responded to intercept the vehicle.
A Tennessee man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his tractor-trailer went off Lewis Road and overturned Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Nichols identified the driver as 47-year old Steven Whited of Hendersonville and said it’s possible a load shift caused him to lose control and overturn.
A NORTH LAWRENCE COUNTY HOME WAS LOST DURING A LATE THURSDAY NIGHT FIRE. MEMBERS OF ETHRIDGE, NEW PROSPECT, AND LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENTS WERE CALLED TO THE WEAKLEY LOOP PROPERTY JUST AFTER 11 PM. FIRST ARRIVING CREWS INDICATED THE HOME WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES. FIREFIGHTERS WERE ON SCENE FOR A NUMBER OF HOUR BATTLING THE FIRE HOWEVER THE HOME AND IT'S CONTENTS SUSTAINED HEAVY DAMAGE. FIRE COMPANIES WERE JOINED ON SCENE BY MEMBERS OF BOX 50 RESPONDER SERVICES UNIT, LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS, AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
SPRING HILL OFFICERS RESPONDED TO THE 2900 BLOCK OF HEARTHSIDE DRIVE TODAY TO A REPORT OF A MOTORVEHICLE ACCIDENT INVOLVING A FENCE, A PLAYHOUSE AND A HOUSE. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE VEHICLE WAS TRAVELING DOWN PORT ROYAL ROAD WHEN THE YOUNG DRIVER LOST CONTROL SUBSEQUENTLY HIT THREE FENCES, AN UNOCCUPIED PLAYHOUSE AND A HOUSE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on one of Tennessee's favorite people- Dolly Parton.
THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITIONS OF PARKS LEAD WORK AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT FOR THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT. APPLICATIONS AND JOB DESCRIPTIONS MAY BE PICKED UP AT THE CAREER CENTER LOCATED AT 702 MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THESE JOBS OFFER A PENSION PLAN, 13 PAID HOLIDAYS, PAID VACATION AND SICK TIME, A 401K PLAN, AND A RANGE OF GREAT INSURANCE BENEFITS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS 3 PM ON WEDNESDAY. SELECTION FOR INTERVIEWS WILL FOLLOW.
NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
ON SATURDAY FROM 8 TO 5 THERE WILL BE NO DISPOSAL FEE ON RESIDENTAL FURNITURE AND LIGHT WEIGHT CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACITY LOCATED AT 412 HOG CREEK ROAD IN WAYNESBORO. THIS IS FOR WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY. FEE WILL APPLY TO BUSINESSES AND TIRES.
A tight championship battle at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway could get even tighter after a surprise announcement that points leader Cole Williams has lost his ride – with three Wilson County drivers breathing down his neck in the 2-3-4 spots. Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho trails Williams by six points, Gladeville’s...
Mexibbean Island Grill just opened last month, but the place has a 40-year backstory. This new, Mexican/Caribbean fusion concept is owned by John C. Baker, a Huntsville native and food industry vet who’s been traveling to Jamaica since the early ‘80s. Baker was also part of Texican Co. Company, a Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in Huntsville around 1987. Texican Taco’s original location was on Whitesburg Drive, with later expansion including a Jordan Lane location.
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- A nearly 20-year tradition in Tennessee just goes to show that one mans trash is another man's treasure. The 19th annual highway-70 yard sale officially starts Thursday but some sellers have already started selling their treasures for people to find. This year I had, twice as much,...
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A home at The Reserve in Guntersville is a complete loss following a Thursday fire. According to Guntersville Firefighters on the scene, the house was 85% complete before the fire. The structure was burnt to the stonework. No one was hurt. Margaret Ann Wheeler Bibb told...
