ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff man shot Tuesday

By The Prospect-News
darnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Poplar Bluff resident was shot Tuesday in Ripley County, according to officials. The adult male received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the head, said Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton. The man...

www.darnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

1 killed, another injured in wrong-way crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One man died and another was injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle head-on crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 8:23 a.m. June 7 on U.S. Highway 412, four miles east of Kennett in Pemiscot County. According to the crash report, 74-year-old...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Baxter County man yells ‘Jesus Christ is our lord and savior’ as police bite him during arrest

A Baxter County man is jailed in central Arkansas after attacking two police officers who were trying to arrest him Sunday night. At one time during the fracas, 35-year-old Dustin Arch Black of Big Flat yelled “Jesus Christ is our lord and savior” when a policeman was biting his fingers after he had shoved them in the policeman’s mouth. Black used a police baton to hit an officer in the head twice and caused another officer to shoot himself with a Taser when he pushed him.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
kjluradio.com

Rolla woman arrested, accusing of repeatedly stabbing elderly man with the intent to kill

A Rolla woman is arrested, accused of repeatedly stabbing an elderly man in St. James. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 11000 block of South Highway 68 for a reported stabbing Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a 73-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
ROLLA, MO
KFVS12

Driver killed in head-on crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

A semi rollover crash is blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott County early Tuesday morning. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. I-55 southbound near...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
City
Doniphan, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Ripley County, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Injured After UTV Overturn Crash

West Plains, MO. – A West Plains man has been moderately injured as a result of a UTV crash on Wednesday, June the 8th. A 2016 Polaris Ranger UTV was traveling Northbound on County Road 341, 7 miles North of Koshkonong, when it crashed. The UTV was driven by Austin Combs, 33 of West Plains. The crash occurred when Combs ran off the roadway, his UTV overturned, and he was ejected.
WEST PLAINS, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Autopsy back for body found in Mississippi River

Autopsy results were released on Tuesday regarding a body found last week in the Mississippi River near Portageville, but a positive identification has not yet been made. According to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, the autopsy results showed the remains are those of a 20 to 30-year-old white male between 5 feet, 9 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

Fulton man faces drug charges after traffic stop

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Fulton man faces charges after police found drugs during a felony traffic stop. Terry Price, 31, of Fulton faces charges of no registration, no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (meth). On June 9, 2022, at...
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars

KFVS radio and TV founder Oscar Hirsch inducted into Mo. Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame. The history of KFVS Radio and Television, including comments from Oscar Hirsch’s daughter and son, former employees and archival footage. Ribbon cutting held for new tennis, pickleball courts in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 1 hours...
MARBLE HILL, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
KFVS12

Kennett man dies in crash at Dunklin-Pemiscot County line

DUNKLIN-PEMISCOT COUNTY LINE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man died in a crash on U.S. 412 at the Dunklin-Pemiscot County line on Tuesday morning, June 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2013 Lincoln MKX was driving on the wrong side of eastbound 412, about 4 miles east of Kennett, and was hit head-on by a 1994 Oldsmobile town car. The Oldsmobile then hit a 2002 Freightliner.
KENNETT, MO
mymoinfo.com

1 of 2 Charged in Bollinger County Murder gets Psychiatric Evaluation

(Marble Hill) Two of the three individuals charged in a Bollinger County murder case say they are not guilty after having their arraignment recently. 21-year-old Brianna Roberts of Illinois was murdered in October of 2021. Roberts had been missing since in mid-October. Her remains were located by police on property...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Individual Arrested in West Plains on Distribution Related Charges

West Plains, MO. – On Monday, June the 6th, the Howell County Sheriff’s Department responded to information stating that a man staying at a local hotel in West Plains was selling illegal narcotics. Responding to the call was Deputy Smith and Lieutenant Long, who later encountered the subject...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KFVS12

Suspect arrested in connection with Charleston, Mo. homicide

Heartland college and medical center team up to help meet health care workforce needs. Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center is teaming up with Three Rivers Community College to address the healthcare workforce needs in the Heartland. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. An economist weighs in on Marion this week as...
CHARLESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 1 injured in crash with shooting victims in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was killed in a crash in Sikeston Sunday night. Another person was taken to a hospital in St. Louis. Two people involved in the crash had gunshot wounds that stemmed from a shooting in Charleston. The crash happened around 9 p.m. at Main...
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Former Marble Hill Police Chief Sentenced for Depriving Woman of Her Rights

(Marble Hill) The former police chief of Marble Hill was sentenced in federal court this week for a criminal act while he was in uniform. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says 55-year-old Marc F. Tragesser was given a nine month prison sentence for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a custody dispute on November 25th, 2018.
MARBLE HILL, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Driver Injured in Semi Crash near Koshkonong Monday Night

West Plains, MO. – One person was injured in a semi crash that blocked part of US 63 near Koshkonong Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 5:55 p.m., two miles north of Koshkonong in Oregon County. A northbound 2013 Mack Tractor...
KOSHKONONG, MO
FOX2Now

Former Missouri police chief sentenced for excessive force

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former police chief in southeast Missouri has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison for violating a woman’s civil rights. Marc Tragesser, the former chief in Marble Hill, was sentenced Tuesday for using excessive force during a custody dispute. Prosecutors said that...
MARBLE HILL, MO
Kait 8

54 arrested in multi-agency roundup

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The police chief of Osceola has a message for criminals: his town is not open for business. Osceola police and multiple other law enforcement agencies flooded the streets of town Friday, June 3, to round up dozens of suspects. With the help of Mississippi County sheriff’s...
OSCEOLA, AR
KFVS12

Semi rollover crash blocks I-55 southbound in Scott County

A semi rollover crash blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Scott County for a couple of hours early Tuesday morning. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy