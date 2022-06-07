ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, NJ

Community FoodBank of New Jersey awarded $1.1M grant to help residents in need

By David M. Zimmer, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

A $1.1 million federal grant awarded to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey this week will help it assist more of the state's food-insecure residents.

Led by the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, the grant program will rely on the Hillsdale-based food bank to bolster emergency food assistance programs throughout the state.

Food insecurity exists in just about every community in the state, said Carlos Rodriguez, the president and CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. However, the food and services needed to fight the socioeconomic issues that lead to hunger in America are sometimes missing their mark.

"Resources haven't landed in proportion to need," he said. "It may perhaps be because of capacity issues, or the shift of the need because of the pandemic, or any number of reasons."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOpAr_0g3Plqn500

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service grant was provided through the American Rescue Plan Act as part of the department’s Build Back Better Initiative. Nationwide, more than $39 million was distributed to 38 agencies through this grant program.

The grant, Rodriguez said, will help the bank balance food distribution and auxiliary services to serve communities historically underserved by the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program. The goal, he said, is to increase household and soup kitchen distribution through outreach and infrastructure initiatives.

Inflation: A 'ticking time bomb': Gas, groceries, cars all pricier as inflation takes toll on NJ

American Dream: American Dream 'definitely in trouble,' says East Rutherford mayor, as more payments missed

Community FoodBank of New Jersey officials estimate 800,000 state residents are food insecure. About 25% of them are children.

New Jersey's Department of Agriculture and other state agencies that received funds are all expected to address potential gaps in food assistance coverage to create food systems that work for all those in need, said Cindy Long, the administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

“The grants are a step in the right direction toward better serving people in remote, rural, tribal and low-income areas," Long said.

Community FoodBank of New Jersey serves 15 of New Jersey's 21 counties. It provides about 88 million meals a year through a network of about 800 pantries and other supporters, Rodriguez said. Still, more meals are needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2nve_0g3Plqn500

"There's a good gap of about 4 million to 9 million meals that we can put to work in these communities," he said.

To reach those in need, Community FoodBank of New Jersey officials have a variety of plans, including translating program documentation into Spanish, Haitian Creole, Arabic, Mandarin and Hindi.

"We're so fortunate in New Jersey to have such a diverse community, and it really is the backbone of our workforce," Rodriguez said. "When they're falling on hard times we want to make sure they have access, or they at least know, there are resources to help them get back on their feet."

Project plans also include community engagement and cultural training for food bank associates, additional cold storage for food partners in areas of need and information technology upgrades to gain more insight into patrons in an effort to help break their reliance on food banks and panties.

"That is our goal," Rodriguez said. "We are the last line of defense and we want to move up that line to help families get closer to enjoy shopping in the many stores throughout New Jersey."

The Build Back Better Initiative is also expected to award up to $400 million to purchase food from disadvantaged farmers and ranchers to help provide a continuous supply for food banks and other emergency food providers, records show.

David Zimmer is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Community FoodBank of New Jersey awarded $1.1M grant to help residents in need

