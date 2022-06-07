County, city leaders to hold gun violence summit, community meeting Wednesday

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Leaders from Travis County and the City of Austin, along with survivors and victims of gun violence and experts on violence reduction will hold a summit Wednesday aiming to reduce and prevent gun violence.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza will be joined by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter, Travis County Judge Andy Brown, Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, and Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon.

Also joining Wednesday's discussion panels will be violence prevention expert and READI Executive Director Dr. Chico Tillmon, and members from the White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative and the Austin Office of Violence Prevention. Survivors, violence prevention advocates, and community members are also slated to participate in the discussions.

During part of the summit, public safety leaders and policymakers will work on key elements of existing systems and learn from national experts about protocols and best practices in other cities. In addition, local leaders will be working to integrate community violence intervention strategies into their work.

Wednesday evening, many of the same participants will also join in a community meeting from 6:00-8:00 p.m., which will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Travis County DA's office.