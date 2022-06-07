We have the supply to meet natural gas demand, the question is at what price, says EQT CEO

It's no secret that everything from groceries and gas, to airline tickets and rent is more expensive than it used to be, and many Americans are left wondering when prices will go back to "normal." The short answer is that it largely relies on a variety of factors influencing today's...
As gasoline nears $5 a gallon, economists say prices would have to go higher and stay elevated to cause a recession. "If we get to $5.50 or $6 that would be consistent with $150 for a barrel of oil. I think then, we're done. We're in for a recession," said one economist.
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to think twice before investing in digitization stocks while the possibility of a recession looms over the market. "You can't justify owning these unless you believe the [Federal Reserve] will quickly beat inflation without needing to do much more to damage the economy," the "Mad Money" host said.
Americans are getting crushed by inflation across the board, but one area that isn't regularly addressed is energy prices. CPI data released Friday morning detailed that in the past year, the energy index soared 34.6%. In May alone, the energy index jumped 3.9%, natural gas rose 8% and the electricity index increased 1.3%.
Reports Friday showing blistering inflation and historic lows in consumer sentiment painted an increasingly dark economic picture. A strong labor market has been the principal firewall against a downturn, but even that has shown some chinks lately. "We're in technical recession but just don't realize it," said Bank of America...
The U.S. equity market is often described as the deepest and most liquid in the world, but hedge fund manager Mohnish Pabrai has only one U.S. stock in his portfolio. It's a semiconductor stock and Pabrai explains why he likes it.
The highest inflation in roughly 40 years is prompting people to shift their shopping habits, especially at the grocery store. About 90% of Americans are concerned about food prices, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alpha Foods. The online survey questioned more than 2,000 American adults about their inflation concerns and shopping habits in two waves, March 18 to 23 and again May 6 to 8.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. NRG Energy Inc: "I still like it. I am a buyer of NRG." Science Applications International Corp: "Excellent consulting company. Maybe I'd wait...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors that stock of some newer companies that saw smashing success during the pandemic are continuing to come down, and this may just be the beginning. "If you find yourself asking, how low can it go? The answer is almost always lower," the "Mad...
A run in QuantumScape's stock at the end of 2020 gave the solid-state battery maker an eye-popping $54 billion valuation. The hype that surrounded the company at that time appears to have all but dried up. Investors may have moved on, but the auto industry is still watching. The electric...
President Joe Biden slammed Exxon Mobil on Friday for what he described as the oil giant's greedy reluctance to produce more petroleum. "Why don't you tell them what Exxon's profits were this quarter?" Biden advised a reporter. "Exxon made more money than God this year." Exxon said it's been "in...
Comments / 0