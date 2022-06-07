ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: M. Maxine Smith

wbiw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Maxine Smith, 97, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born November 1, 1924, she was the daughter of Murrell and Geneva (Batman) Jackson. She married Morrell Smith on May 2, 1942, and he preceded her...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Obituary: James “Jim” Wigley

James “Jim” Wigley, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Mitchell Manor. Born January 29, 1939, in Huron, Indiana, he was the son of Harry and Florence (Lesnet) Wigley. He married Mary Jerene (York) Wigley on June 1, 1957, and she passed away on September 20, 2019.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Barbara Sue Colgan Reynolds

Barbara Sue Colgan Reynolds, 75, of Bedford, passed away at 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born November 5, 1946, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Willard L. and Mary F. (Robbins) Colgan. She married. Larry Don Reynolds on July 1, 1983,...
wbiw.com

Obituary: Larry W. Banks

Larry W. Banks, 70, of Bedford, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford. Born June 16, 1951, in Bedford, he was the son of Harry and Mary Elsie (Godsey) Banks. He had worked at Stone. City Iron Works and was a farmer. He...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Linda Kay Payne

Linda Kay Payne, 78, of Shoals, passed June 4, 2022, at Sycamore Care Strategies, in Loogootee. She was born November 6, 1943, in Daviess County, Indiana to George William and Inez (Licht) Wagoner. She married Charles Payne on August 28, 1970, and he preceded her in death on December 29, 2014. She attended Shoals High School, was a member of the Shoals Nazarene Church, and was a homemaker. Linda Kay (lovingly known as Kay) had the sweetest and the most humble character. It never mattered your status or your mark on the world, she made you feel significant and with purpose. At large family gatherings full of children and extended family, she was notably in awe of those around her; illustrated by the numerous family photos adorning walls and furniture. Her pure heart will be remembered by all who knew her.
SHOALS, IN
Bedford, IN
Obituaries
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Bedford, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

A new kidney for Carol

Carol Persohn needs a kidney transplant. The 69-year-old Dubois resident only recently began talking about her plight publicly. She reluctantly put a Facebook post up about her medical need this spring in hopes that someone may be moved to help. “I really struggled going public,” she explained. “I dreaded putting it on Facebook, but I know to get one, I’m going to have to do this.”
DUBOIS, IN
wbiw.com

ISP Sgt. Sam Sarkisian retiring after 42 years of service

SELLERSBURG – After more than 42 years with the Indiana State Police, today, June 10, 2022, is First Sergeant Sam Sarkisian’s final day with the department. Appointed as a Trooper on December 14, 1979, Sam Sarkisian worked his first year assigned to the Jasper Post before transferring to Sellersburg. Sam spent his first eight years as a road Trooper but soon found his calling in criminal investigations. He served as a district detective for ten years and was then promoted to sergeant to serve as a crime scene investigator for three more years. In 2000, Sam Sarkisian was promoted to First Sergeant and served as the Sellersburg Post Detective in Charge (DIC). In 2015, he was assigned as the Area IV Supervisor for all Area IV Crime Scene Investigators and served in that capacity until retiring.
wbiw.com

Obituary: Gregory Osborn Pickett

Gregory Osborn Pickett, 68, of Bedford, passed away at 9:25 pm on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at I.U. Health. Born August 1, 1953, in Bedford, he was the son of George and Coleen (Martin) Pickett. He married Christine Boofer on August 7, 1976, and she survives. He was a self-employed farmer and retired from Hawkins Bailey Warehouse, he had also been a tile installer for Tara’s Tiles and a cabinet installer at Hoosier Cabinets. He was a member of the Leesville Cedar Masonic Lodge #161 F&AM, Medora Masonic Lodge #328 F&AM, and Order of the Eastern Star of Seymour. He attended the Tunnelton United Methodist Church.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: June 10, 2022

6:21 a.m. Alarm sounding at SAIC on 16th Street. It was a false alarm. 7:06 a.m. Traffic stop at 14th and L stress. A summons was issued for driving while their driver’s license was suspended with a prior conviction. 7:33 a.m. Agency assist in the 310 block of 17th...
wbiw.com

Mitchell Police looking for Thomas Burton

MITCHELL – Officers with the Mitchell Police Department need your help in locating Thomas Burton. Burton is wanted for questioning in reference to the patio furniture that was stolen on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from a home in the 400 block of Plum Street in Mitchell. The furniture was located Wednesday morning in a yard in the 500 block of West Frank Street in Mitchell.
Batman
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTWO/WAWV

How will a vacant building on Wabash Ave. be used?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It once served as a bank and the former headquarters for the Terre Haute Police Department. But, for the last several months a building on Wabash Ave. has sat vacant. Recently, WDG Construction, a group out of Indianapolis, has proposed building a new two-story apartment complex. It will feature 100 […]
953wiki.com

LOCAL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF THEFT FROM FARMER

Jefferson County, Indiana (June 10, 2022) – A Jefferson Superior Court jury convicted a local man of Level 6 felony theft in connection with a case involving a local farmer. Prosecutor David Sutter said Harve Hensley, 43, was found guilty at the conclusion of the jury trial Tuesday. “I...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Firefighters respond to fire at Chase Bank

BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Department firefighters were called to Chase Bank at the intersection of 16th and I streets Thursday afternoon. The caller reported smoke in the building. Firefighters found a small fire in the air conditioning unit and extinguished the blaze. Damage was contained to the air conditioning...
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Crawfordsville woman crashes into Montgomery County house

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — A Crawfordsville woman who was wanted on drug charges crashed into a home in Montgomery County on Thursday afternoon. Naomi Wolf, 35, ended up being arrested on active warrants for felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of conversion. According to the Indiana State...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Kerry Thomson announces her campaign for Mayor of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Kerry Thomson, former CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County, Thursday announced her candidacy for Mayor of Bloomington. She will seek the Democratic nomination for the mayoral race in the May 2023 primary election. “My mission is to restore Bloomington as a community that puts people...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Medora School Board will meet Monday

MEDORA – The Medora Community School Corporation Board of trustees will meet in both executive and regular sessions on Monday at the school located at 82 South George Street in Medora. The board will meet in an executive session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss personnel issues. This meeting is...
MEDORA, IN

