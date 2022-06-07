Schedule Set for Texas A&M-Louisville in Super Regional

The Aggies' quest for Omaha begins Friday night at Blue Bell Park

Texas A&M's remarkable season on the diamond remains alive for at least another weekend. Two more wins and the Aggies' celebration moves way beyond College Station .

Omaha is waiting for eight teams in the College World Series. Will the fifth-seeded Aggies be one of them? That question will only be answered after facing Louisville later this week.

A&M (40-18) will remain at Blue Bell Park as the higher seed and play host to the No. 12 Cardinals in the Super Regionals . Louisville was the host team for the regional round against Southeast Missouri State, Oregon and Michigan last week. The Cardinals (42-19-1) defeated the Wolverines in back-to-back game to advance to the Super Regionals, scoring a combined 32 runs in the process.

Controversy surrounded the Cardinals on Monday after a four-run eighth inning led to an 11-9 victory over the Wolverines. Louisville was down to its last four outs when Levi Usher tied the game with a two-run single. Cameron Masterman launched a two-run homer over the left-field fence. It was his fourth homer of the regional.

The questionable call came on a double from sophomore Jack Payton, who slid into second base head first and looked to late touching the base as a tag was delivered by Michigan second baseman Ted Burton. Payton was called safe by umpire Scott Kennedy, but Burton immediately pointed to the Wolverines dugout and begged for a review. After further review, the call was upheld.

ESPN+ broadcasters Mike Couzens and Roddy Jones agree that based on the replay angle, Payton's hand was off the bag when the tag was applied, thus proving the call should have been overturned. If the Cardinals didn't receive the call, the inning would have ended and the score would have remained 9-7 entering the top of the ninth.

The Aggies should feel relaxed with an extra day of rest following their seven-run ninth inning comeback win over TCU to claim the College Station Regional. First baseman Jack Moss added two runs with an RBI for insurance before outfielder Dylan Rock picked up his fifth RBI of the game with a bases-clearing single in the 15-9 victory.

“Just when you think our guys are going to give in, they don’t," A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "This is the most resilient team I’ve ever coached and it’s an honor to be in the dugout with them.”

First pitch Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will follow on Saturday with a 2 p.m. start time. Start time for Game 3, if necessary, is TBA. It is expected that the Aggies will start right-hander Micah Dallas again Friday after his strong performance against Oral Roberts last week to start the regional.

