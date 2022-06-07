When are the next chances for rain, storms in Minnesota?
Cloudier and a little cooler today but most rain showers stay south. There could be a few thunderstorms in far southern Minnesota this evening (NWS thinks even marginal severe)…
We have a better chance of some showers overnight with decreasing clouds tomorrow and heat building in for next week. We’ll also see the chance of thunderstorms late Saturday & next week.
Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!
Comments / 0