ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The News

When are the next chances for rain, storms in Minnesota?

By Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago

Cloudier and a little cooler today but most rain showers stay south. There could be a few thunderstorms in far southern Minnesota this evening (NWS thinks even marginal severe)…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxJeG_0g3PiuQc00

We have a better chance of some showers overnight with decreasing clouds tomorrow and heat building in for next week. We’ll also see the chance of thunderstorms late Saturday & next week.

Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota Lake Resorts Encourage Visitors As They Recover From Historic Flooding

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In northern Minnesota, some of the flood waters are coming down after reaching some of the highest levels in decades. Kabetogama Lake, in the Rainy River Basin, started flooding in early May and finally crested the first week in June. The National Weather Service forecasts that water levels will drop 9-12 inches between now and June 17. While this is promising for resort owners, they have a lot of recovery work to do still. “Once the water is down, you still have to deal with all of the damage and repairs, and for a lot of them the sewers and...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#A Better Chance#Weather#All Energy Solar
Kat Kountry 105

Doors Falling Off Reason for Latest Refrigerator Recall in Minnesota

It seems to be the week of refrigerator recalls. Another one just popped up on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website and involves a refrigerator sold between August 2020 through February 2022 in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States. This recall is due to 139 reports that the hinge broke on the door and unfortunately, five people have been injured.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

The ultimate guide to storm restoration

While summer in Minnesota can mean sunny, warm days, it can also deliver storms with wind, hail, and rain. When stormy weather does hit, it can damage your home, tearing up shingles, beating up gutters, and destroying siding. As an expert roofing company specializing in storm restoration, Hoffman Weber Construction...
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
RideApart

ATV Minnesota To Hold 2022 Ride & Rally From September 16 to 18, 2022

To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.
MINNESOTA STATE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Severe storms hit central, eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Severe storms came to parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday. Dozens of hail reports were made throughout the state, and wind gusts reached as high as 71 mph. Submit your photos to be featured on our broadcasts and social media pages. Hail was...
NEBRASKA STATE
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
HIBBING, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 9, 2022

June 10-12 is Take a Kid Fishing Weekend when Minnesota residents can fish without licenses if they take a child 15 or younger. Learn more!. Anglers using jigs and live bait rigs with minnows at the emerging weeds are catching nice numbers of walleye, but leeches and crawlers are starting to turn more fish as summer patterns take shape. The northern pike bite has been extremely good. Impressive numbers of smallmouth and largemouth bass are coming from the shallows on jigs with plastics, deep-diving crankbaits and spinnerbaits.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 5 and Highway 37, roughly 10 miles east of Hibbing. Investigators say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on the highway when a Chevrolet Equinox pulled out in front of him. The SUV was at a stop sign and attempting to turn onto the highway’s eastbound lanes. The motorcyclist was identified as a man from Gilbert. His name has yet to be released. No one in the SUV was hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
willmarradio.com

15 People in Minnesota Impacted by Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

(UNDATED) -- Fifteen people in Minnesota were reportedly sickened as part of a multi-state salmonella outbreak. The outbreak, according to the C-D-C was linked to backyard poultry. People across 38 states were affected by the outbreak. Of the 219 total illnesses reported, 27 people have been hospitalized and one person has died.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy