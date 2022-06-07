ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake Falls, MN

Fred Landman, Jr., 75

Thief River Falls Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Lake Falls – Fred Landman, Jr., 75, of Red Lake Falls, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at his residence....

trftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thief River Falls Times

Jerome A. Turgeon, 86

Baudette – Jerome A. Turgeon, 86, of Baudette, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. The memorial service to celebrate Jerome’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Oklee. Visitation will be one hour prior to the...
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Lieutenant Brad Penas, we salute you!

Lieutenant Brad Penas grew up in Greenbush, MN. He received his law enforcement training at Northland Community College in Thief River Falls, MN. Lt. Penas began his law enforcement career at the Clay County Jail and was hired by the Moorhead Police Department in 1990. Brad is currently the longest-serving...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Man arrested after swimming across Red River in East Grand Forks

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – A Cass Lake, Minnesota man is charged for fleeing and unauthorized use of a vehicle after getting arrested after swimming across the Red River early Thursday morning. Around 3:30 an East Grand Forks officer saw a pickup speeding, driving erratically and not pulling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Red Lake Falls, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Three Injured in Head-on Collision on Highway 34 Near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Three people were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes, Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. A Buick Enclave collided with a 2019 Ford Explorer about 5 miles east of Detroit Lakes. Sharon Ann Davis, 41, of Frazee and a passenger, Annabell Dorthy Davis, 12, of Frazee were injured in the crash, as was the driver of the Explorer, James Richard Olson, 71, of Fargo.
lakesarearadio.net

Business Remains Open After Structure Fire at Country Fields Greenhouse in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Fire crews from Detroit Lakes, Audubon and Frazee battled a structure fire at Country Fields Greenhouse along Richwood Road in Detroit Lakes, Friday. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the entryway of the home on the property and spread to the roofline of the home and attached garage. Flames could be seen coming from underneath the metal roof of the home, fire crews needed to cut into the roof, but were able to extinguish the fire just after 11 a.m. and then brought in an insulation vacuum from the Wolf Lake Fire Department to remove insulation from the structure.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

1 dead in New York Mills vehicle accident

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is dead after a motor vehicle accident just south of New York Mills. Police say, on Friday at 11:12am, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a two-vehicle crash in the 34000 block of Co Hwy 67.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Landman
kroxam.com

EAST GRAND FORKS ARREST FLEEING MAN THAT FLED AND JUMPED INTO THE RED RIVER

On Friday, June 9, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m., East Grand Forks Police Department (EGFPD) Officer Parker Knaack was on routine patrol in Grand Forks, Polk County, Minnesota, when he observed a silver GMC pickup traveling eastbound on Demers Avenue. As he passed the pickup, Officer Knaack observed a lone male driver wearing a red sweatshirt. Officer Knaack observed that the pickup turned left onto 2nd Street N.W. and traveled northbound. Officer Knaack turned onto River Street N.W. and traveled northbound to the intersection with Patriotism Drive. At that time, Officer Knaack activated his radar, which indicated that the pickup was traveling 41 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour speed zone. Officer Knaack further observed that as the pickup approached the intersection with 4th Street N.W., the pickup failed to come to a complete stop at the stop sign at that intersection, and then the pickup turned left without using its turn signal. Officer Knaack attempted to follow the pickup and catch up to it. Officer Knacck noted that the pickup was driving erratically and that he was not closing the distance on the pickup. Officer Knaack again activated his radar which indicated that the pickup was traveling 43 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone on River Road N.W. Officer Knaack then activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the pickup.
GRAND FORKS, ND
knsiradio.com

Man Dies After Falling From a Pontoon

(KNSI) — A 20-year-old man is dead after falling off a pontoon in Becker County. The sheriff’s office water patrol was already on Big Detroit Lake when the call came in at about 5:40 Monday afternoon. The dive team searched for the unnamed victim for several hours before he was found.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Fire damages greenhouse in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Firefighters from Detroit Lakes, Audubon and Frazee battled a fire at Country Fields Greenhouse along Richwood Road in Detroit Lakes, Friday. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the entryway of the home on the property and spread to the roofline of...
DL-Online

One injured in Highway 10 crash near Perham

A one-car crash on Highway 10 near Perham sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday. Jacob Daniel Anderson, 19, of Hugo, Minn., was taken to Perham Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2008 Ford Fusion when it left...
PERHAM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Grove Cemetery#Lutheran Church
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Large police presence in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Several agencies have descended on a body of water in Detroit Lakes. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says crews originally responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m, and have been joined by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota Highway Patrol and a dive team. It is...
trfradio.com

Thefts Reported from Rural Pennington County

A number of thefts have been reported to law enforcement in Thief River Falls from rural addresses. Two of the thefts were reported yesterday from the 17-thousand block of Center Street. According to the police report, an EZ GO golf cart was stolen from a residence in a call reported just after 2pm. A purse, and cash were taken from a vehicle in a call reported just after 10pm Thursday, less than a half mile from the previous call.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A person riding a motorcycle, 33-year-old Jordan Schweitzer of Fargo, is hurt after a crash around noon on Friday. Fargo Police say Schweitzer was operating the motorcycle westbound on 12th Avenue N near Interstate 29. Clark Hamre, of Fergus Falls, was operating a bobtail International truck southbound on Interstate 29 and had turned westbound on 12th Avenue N. Police say Schweitzer approached the truck and laid the bike down, sliding into the truck. Schweitzer was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. Clark wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol. At this point, no one has been charged.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon Boat

Authorities in northern Minnesota are reportedly the drowning death of a young man. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the body of 20-year-old Jette Frandson was recovered from Detroit Lake shortly before 9 PM on Wednesday. He was discovered in about 29 feet of water and was pronounced dead at the scene.
lakesarearadio.net

Two New Principals Announced in Perham-Dent School District

PERHAM (KDLM) – The Perham-Dent School District has announced the hiring of two new principals. The school district has named James Kennedy as the new Prairie Wind Middle School (PWMS) Principal. Kennedy will replace Scott Bjerke, who announced his resignation from the position at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
kvrr.com

Fargo dad golfs 100-hole marathon for sick daughter

OXBOW, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo man is raising money for his 12-year-old daughter battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma by golfing 100 holes in one day at Oxbow Country Club. Chris Hanson is calling this the 100 Holes of Hope and the Lend a Hand Up non-profit through the Dakota Medical Foundation partners with the family throughout his daughter’s journey.
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: 20-year-old drowns after jumping off pontoon in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A young man is dead after jumping off of a pontoon on Big Detroit Lake. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department says the man went into the water just south of the Holiday Inn around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. Sheriff Todd...

Comments / 0

Community Policy