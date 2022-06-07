ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 California primary election: Race-by-race overviews and results

California voters head to the polls Tuesday in the state's 2022 primary election.

In addition to thousands of local races, the ballot includes contests for positions elected statewide, including U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, members of the State Board of Equalization and state superintendent of public instruction.

Polls close at 8 p.m. The stories below will be updated with election results, reactions and analysis.

Live coverage : In California primary election, AG race hotly contested, Senate vote confuses

Statewide

Governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom seeks second term in June primary election: Overview | Results

Lieutenant governor

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis faces seven challengers: Overview | Results

Attorney general

Attorney General Rob Bonta squares off with 'tough on crime' candidates: Overview | Results

Secretary of state

Secretary of State Shirley Weber seeks to fend off 6 challengers: Overview | Results

Treasurer

Treasurer Fiona Ma seeks to hold off 3 challengers: Overview | Results

Schools superintendent

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond seeks to hold off 6 challengers: Overview | Results

Controller

Six candidates vie to replace termed-out Controller Betty Yee: Overview | Results

Board of Equalization

4 seats up for grabs in June 7 primary: Overview | Results

Insurance commissioner

Incumbent Ricardo Lara, 8 others vie for insurance commissioner: Overview | Results

Federal

U.S. Senate

Alex Padilla heavy favorite to retain U.S. Senate seat: Overview | Results

41st Congressional District

4 candidates challenging incumbent Calvert in California primary: Overview | Results

25th Congressional District

Ruiz faces 6 Republicans in primary: Overview | Results

State Legislature

Assembly District 47

Four candidates vying for open seat: Overview and results

Assembly District 36

Eduardo Garcia facing two challengers in primary: Overview and results

Senate District 18

Padilla and Galicia are likely to advance: Overview and results

Local races

Riverside County sheriff

Chad Bianco defends seat against Michael Lujan: Overview and results

Riverside County district attorney

DA race pits incumbent Hestrin against Strunsky, Gressley: Overview and results

Riverside County auditor-controller

Angulo defends seat against Benoit, Campbell: Overview and results

Superior Court

Four Superior Court judge offices are up for grabs in Riverside County: Overview and results

Fourth District Supervisor

Perez unopposed in Riverside County race: Overview

Riverside County Superintendent of Schools

Incumbent Gomez running unopposed: Overview

Riverside County assessor/clerk

Aldana unopposed in bid for new term: Overview

Imperial Irrigation District

3 seats up for grabs in California primary election: Overview

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: 2022 California primary election: Race-by-race overviews and results

