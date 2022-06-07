FirstBank supports Brittney Griner 'Heart and Sole' shoe drive

As the Phoenix Mercury and fans across the country await the safe return of Brittney Griner, the community has rallied together to continue BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive in partnership with the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

With the help from fans and teams around the WNBA and NBA, the drive has collected more than 500 pairs of shoes and raised more than $12,000 for the Phoenix Rescue Mission, already making it the most successful drive since it began in 2016, according to a press release.

To continue the momentum, FirstBank, a proud sponsor of the Phoenix Mercury, is showing its support by hosting collection bins at retail locations throughout the Valley for fans to donate new or gently used shoes.

“Being the official bank of the Phoenix Mercury means more than supporting the team when it comes to game time, but also doing what we can to amplify our community impact,” said Joel Johnson, East Valley market president at FirstBank. “With bank branches across the Valley, we decided to act on our motto of ‘banking for good’ to offer our locations as additional drop off locations for BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive to help make this year’s campaign as successful as possible.”

FirstBank has branch locations in Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Sun City West.

“We say all the time that what separates our fans is how supportive they are of our mission, on and off the court, and that’s true of our partners, as well,” said Phoenix Mercury President Vince Kozar. “FirstBank’s commitment to BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive is further demonstration of the alignment between our two organizations, and our shared desire to make a difference in the Valley – and this time it’s inspired by Brittney.”

The drive will continue throughout the 2022 season and in addition to FirstBank branches, fans can bring donations to all Mercury home games or to the Team Shop at Footprint Center during business hours.