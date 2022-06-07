ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

MLB The Show 22 May Monthly Awards Event: Rewards, Requirements, End Date

By Max Mallow
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MLB The Show 22 May Monthly Awards...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Top 5 Highest Earning Competitive Fortnite Players

The highest earning competitive Fortnite players in the US have been revealed. Here's how some of the very best stack up against each other. It's no secret that the esports industry is a particularly profitable one. A new study from Solitaired has only cemented this fact by revealing the highest earning competitive gamers in the United States. Fortnite in particular often elicits some surprised reactions from the general public, largely due to the young ages of some of the game's top competitors, even by esports standards. It's these pros that find themselves sitting at earnings upwards of $1 million — some before they're even old enough to drink.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy