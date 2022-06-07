ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Xbox Games With Gold for June 2022 Announced

By Christian Beane
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xbox has announced the games...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Xbox Games
DBLTAP

COD: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta: How to Get Early Access

In addition to dropping the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II World Reveal Trailer and making it available for pre-order, Activision and Infinity Ward have announced the upcoming game's Open Beta. As with most betas, this will be a large-scale test where players can get hands-on experience with a pre-release...
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off 'Recoil Smoothing' to Help With Accuracy

Twitch streamer LtKanada showed off a rather powerful technique for Apex Legends players. While recoil is an integral part of most first-person shooters, each game has different ways for players to master the skill. Some require you to learn every spray pattern of the weapons like Counter-Strike and Valorant, while others give players certain advantages.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Weapon Tier List June 2022

Our Warzone weapon tier list for June 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera and Rebirth Island now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Knockout Mode: What is it?

Knockout is a brand-new core multiplayer mode that is set to make its debut in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It's certainly an exciting time to be a Call of Duty fan given that Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have officially been revealed. In recent days, Activision and Infinity Ward have stepped up their promotional campaigns in-person as well, inviting content creators to get hands-on experience with an early build of MW2 via an early-access event.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Demacia Cup Clash: Dates, How to Sign Up

League of Legends Demacia Cup Clash is coming. Here are the dates, and how players can sign up. As 2022 progresses, the newest Clash cup is fast approaches. Clash is a monthly tournament in League of Legends, in which players group up in teams of five, and compete against other teams in a tournament-style within certain tiers. June's cup is called the Demacia Cup, and players can currently sign up to compete.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Hotfix June 9

A new hotfix in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 sees a few balance adjustments made to some of this season's most popular weapons. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' is well underway. From new POIs to brand new mechanics, players have had plenty to get stuck into with the latest season. So far, we've seen the return of Ballers, been introduced to Reality Seeds, and have even jumped on a mount and rode it into battle.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Will Modern Warfare 2 Have a Zombies Mode?

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 getting its first reveal of gameplay, players might be wondering if the game will have a Zombies mode. Zombies mode has been an essential staple in the mainline Call of Duty franchise since World at War. A popular and exciting mode, it saw players team up to prep, survive, and destroy waves of undead soldiers. Since World at War, Zombies has undergone a number of changes and iterations, having culminated in the somewhat polarizing release of Call of Duty: Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy