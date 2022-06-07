ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Federal Judge Rejects Ed Burke Motions To Suppress Evidence

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge is rejecting a host of pretrial motions filed by Chicago Alderman Ed Burke...

Federal Prosecutors Call For Prison Time For Ex-State Sen. Cullerton

Federal prosecutors are calling for former Illinois Senator Thomas Cullerton to serve up to 18 months in prison in his embezzlement case. The 52-year-old from Villa Park pleaded guilty to embezzlement back in March, admitting to pocketing more than 248-thousand-dollars in salary and benefits from the Teamsters union despite doing little or no work. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21st.
VILLA PARK, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Police Department overhauls controversial system for recording ‘positive’ interactions with public

CHICAGO - Six months after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown set a controversial goal of conducting 1.5 million "positive community interactions" this year, the department released a draft policy Wednesday aimed at overhauling the troubled system for tracking the encounters. The move comes after sharp criticism from the Illinois attorney...
CHICAGO, IL
seiu73.org

Cook County Workers Demand Agreed-Upon Pandemic Pay

Cook County essential workers, represented by SEIU Local 73, rallied outside Stroger Hospital to demand Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle release agreed to pandemic pay and bonuses while the parties await an arbitration decision on remaining issues. “It’s been nearly one year since our historic 18-day strike. But while...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Cook County Board gives themselves raise amid record inflation

(The Center Square) – The Cook County Board has approved giving themselves a 10% pay increase as well as pay increases of 3% over the next coming years, all while inflation hurts taxpayers’ pocketbooks. Commissioners voted on May 24 to give its members a raise in December, followed...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Public records reveal discrimination, harassment claims at 34th and Lawndale Streets and Sanitation Yard

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's something CBS 2 has been fighting for -- more than a year and a half. Public records reveal numerous claims of harassment and discrimination within one City of Chicago department.It took an appeal to the Attorney General, but CBS 2's Tim McNicholas finally got them.A garbage truck driver who complained in 2015 that a driver told her "he liked my tight jeans," and, "to walk on his side of the truck so he can see me."Another female driver who told investigators "I felt scared, frightened," after a male driver "cussed me out" in 2017 and hurled...
CHICAGO, IL
internewscast.com

Drew Peterson set to appear in court

The convicted killer and former police sergeant Drew Peterson will attempt to overturn his sentence in the death of his third wife Kathleen Savio as his former lawyer says he is considering revealing intimate details of the case. Peterson, from the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, is serving a 38-year prison...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones declares state of emergency

Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
CALUMET CITY, IL
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lightfoot unloads on Chicago judges after three police shootings in a week

CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday responded to a recent spate of shootings targeting three law enforcement officers in the last week with her most vociferous attack to date on criminal court judges. Lightfoot has repeatedly responded to Chicago’s seemingly relentless gang violence by alternately targeting State’s Attorney Kim...
CHICAGO, IL

