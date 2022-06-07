ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Monkeypox: Arizona reports first presumptive case of virus

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eOVe7_0g3PhAIl00

PHOENIX — Arizona has reported its first presumptive case of monkeypox on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Maricopa County Department of Public Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services says they have identified Arizona’s first probable monkeypox case following testing that was done through the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory.

MCDPH says the laboratory came back with “a presumptive positive result.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will conduct a confirmatory test.

“It is important to remember that Monkeypox remains a rare disease here in the United States and in Maricopa County,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control at MCDPH.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, MCDPH says per the CDC. About one to three days following the fever, a rash begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body.

“ADHS is working closely with local health departments throughout Arizona to identify and respond quickly to any potential cases. It’s important to note that monkeypox is highly controllable through simple precautions,” said Don Herrington, ADHS interim director according to a news release.

According to KNXV, the best way to prevent monkeypox from spreading is to wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay home if you feel sick.

The investigation is in the early stages. According to KSAZ, this case involves a man in his late 30s. He is currently in isolation and recovering.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Governors forming task force to address mass shootings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The leaders of the National Governors Association said Friday they're forming a bipartisan working group to come up with recommendations to stop mass shootings following the Texas school massacre. Reaching consensus could be a tall order given that the nation's governors have...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Action News Jax

Judge: Georgia county can't deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff's office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding that a Michigan funeral home couldn't fire an employee for being transgender.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Virus#Arizona State#Knxv
Action News Jax

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
TEXAS STATE
Action News Jax

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
HOUSTON, TX
Action News Jax

Citrus production at an eight-decade low

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — With the state pouring millions of dollars into research and marketing efforts, Florida’s citrus industry is approaching the end of the 2021-2022 growing season with its lowest production since around the start of World War II. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a report Friday...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Dog who saved California woman from mountain lion attack dies

A dog that saved a California woman’s life after she was attacked by a mountain lion died Wednesday, the animal’s owner said. Eva, a 2 1/2-year-old Belgian Malinois, died unexpectedly, Erin Wilson told The Sacramento Bee. Wilson told the newspaper that the 55-pound dog began getting seizures over the weekend and was taken to a veterinarian in Redding.
REDDING, CA
Action News Jax

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — When Republican Glenn Youngkin was running to be Virginia's governor, he defended a teacher suspended over an objection to using students' preferred pronouns. He opposed transgender children playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity, and he indicated a personal objection to same-sex marriage.
RICHMOND, VA
Action News Jax

Panel allows Trump pick to run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials voted Friday to allow Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate to stay on the Republican primary ballot in the presidential battleground state, pushing aside a Democratic challenge to his nomination papers. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously to allow construction...
WISCONSIN STATE
Action News Jax

Moose attacks 2 people, dog in Colorado; 1 person seriously injured

One man was seriously injured Wednesday after a moose charged him, another person and a dog in Colorado, authorities said. According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the moose attacked near the West Magnolia Trailhead, a United States Forest Service property, near the town of Nederland. The animal charged at least three times while a deputy was tending to the injured people, the release stated.
NEDERLAND, CO
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy