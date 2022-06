Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) can now use their benefits for a much wider variety of infant formula brands and types, helping them access the formula available in stores during the nationwide shortage when Gerber products are not available. NCDHHS has made 55 additional formula products temporarily available for WIC recipients as part of its efforts to support families during the shortage. This is in addition to eight options added last week for different sizes and types of Gerber products.

