AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be two overnight lane closures next week as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project. The first closure, starting at 9 p.m. Monday, will be a left lane closure on eastbound I-20 from the Georgia-South Carolina state line to mile marker 1.5 in South Carolina. The closure will let crews install a temporary concrete barrier wall. The lane is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO